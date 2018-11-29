Mount Jumbo’s wintering elk showed up several days early, but the official closure of the mountain’s popular hiking trails starts on Saturday.
Several dozen elk have grazed the slopes below Jumbo’s summit in the past week, perhaps avoiding big-game hunters whose season ended on Nov. 25. Missoula’s City Parks and Recreation Department closes Jumbo’s South Zone and North Zone on Dec. 1 to help the elk maintain their avoidance of people while giving them secure winter range.
The L Trail and I-90 trails on the lower portion of Mount Jumbo will remain open to human travel all winter. The South Zone from the Jumbo Saddle above Lincoln Hills to I-90 typically reopens on March 15. The North Zone from the saddle to the hills above Tamarack Street stays off-limits until May 1. Both those dates may change depending on elk behavior and winter conditions.
Anyone interested in helping monitor elk activity can volunteer with the city’s Elk Spotters program. Call 721-PARK (721-7225) or visit missoulaparks.org for more information.