Missoula Parks and Recreation officials plan to reopen Mount Jumbo's South Zone to public access on Thursday, now that its seasonal elk herd has moved off.

The usual March 15 opening date was moved back because 75 to 95 elk remained later than usual after a very snowy winter. Mount Jumbo's upper slopes have wind-cleared meadows that elk and deer depend on for winter forage.

According to FWP Wildlife Manager Liz Bradley, early spring is a critical time for elk because they are coming out of the winter in their poorest physical condition.

"For elk and deer, the spring green-up can't come soon enough so they can start replenishing the physical reserves they lost over the winter," Bradley said. "Most years, we see the hillsides starting to green up by mid-to-late March, but that hasn't happened yet this year. The female elk and deer are doubly stressed as they try to push through these tough conditions carrying young they will deliver in late May and June."

With warmer spring weather on the immediate horizon, the South Zone will reopen to the public at 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 13. Jumbo's North Zone, which includes all points north of the Saddle Road, will remain closed until May 1 or later, depending on weather conditions or elk presence.

Parks and Recreation staff regularly monitor elk presence throughout the winter with assistance from the citizen science Elk Spotters Program. Starting in early March, staff regularly monitor spring vegetation status further in Mount Jumbo's North Zone. Resource managers balance elk presence, vegetation green-up, and spring weather forecasts to determine an appropriate South Zone opening date to protect overwintering elk. The April 13 reopening date will allow the snow levels and new grass growth to hit the required thresholds to provide critical nutrition and allow the remaining elk to move farther north on the mountain safely.

Please check the Conservation Lands Closures webpage for real-time updates on the South and North Zone reopening dates. While the South Zone closure is still in effect, visitors must stay on the "L" and US West trails and leash their pets to protect wildlife. Please call 911 to report wildlife closure violations. City ordinances prohibit trespassing during the wildlife closure and violators may be fined up to $500. Trespassers into the closed South Zone have been cited by law enforcement this year.

For more information, call 406-721-PARK (7275.) Visit missoulaparks.org for maps and more information.