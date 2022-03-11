 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jumbo trail opening delayed by elk

Mount Jumbo elk (copy)

A small herd of elk graze a snow-covered meadow on the east face of Mount Jumbo on March 11.

 Rob Chaney

Mount Jumbo’s upper elevations will stay closed to the public beyond the scheduled March 15 opening, due to continued elk activity.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists will re-evaluate the herd’s activity on March 18 and post a projected opening date. Between 75 and 90 elk used the hilltop this winter, frequently in view of people in the Missoula Valley.

"For elk and deer, the spring green-up of vegetation can't come soon enough— so they can start replenishing the physical reserves they lost over the winter," FWP biologist Liz Bradley said. "Female elk and deer are doubly stressed as they try to push through these tough conditions carrying the young they will deliver in late May and June."

The “L” Trail and US West Road remain open on the lower elevations for hikers. Dogs must be on leash to protect wildlife. Jumbo’s South Zone will reopen when most of the herd has moved to higher elevations in the North Zone. The North Zone will remain closed until at least May 1, depending on weather conditions and elk activity.

People are also reading…

Visit missoulaparks.org for real-time updates on the Jumbo wildlife closure and maps of closure areas. Please call 911 to report wildlife closure violations. For more information, call 406-721-PARK (7275).

