Jury convicts Browning man of sexually abusing children

A jury found Michael James Burke, 43, guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and abusive sexual contact as indicated, according to a news release. Burke faces a maximum of life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release.

The government alleged in court documents and at trial that Burke committed several sexual acts against two survivors over an extended period of time in Browning. Burke allegedly sexually abused the first girl between 2000 and 2003 and the second between 1999 and 2002. Both survivors were under the age of 12 at the time. They disclosed the sexual abuse to officials in 2017.