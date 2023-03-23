A federal jury on Wednesday convicted a Browning man who was accused of raping a 15-year-old girl on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.

William Ronald Blackman, 31, was found guilty of attempted sexual abuse and two counts of sexual abuse after a two-day trial that began on March 21.

Blackman faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, a $250,000 fine and no less than five years to a lifetime of supervised release. Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris will determine the sentence, and sentencing is set for Aug. 10. Blackman was released pending further proceedings.

“Blackman repeatedly took advantage of a teenage girl for his own sexual gratification, which is something she will have to continue to overcome for the rest of her life,” Laslovich said in a press release. “While the jury got it right, Blackman’s actions permanently harmed a child and unfortunately, no guilty verdict will change that. But the guilty verdicts rightly hold Blackman accountable. I am extremely grateful to Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan G. Weldon, along with the FBI, for their diligent work on this case.”

In court documents and at the trial, the government prosecutors alleged that Blackman sexually abused the victim, identified as Jane Doe, on three occasions when she was physically incapable of declining participating in a sexual act. Jane Doe, who was approximately 15 years old at the time, had passed out from alcohol intoxication and woke up to Blackman sexually abusing or having intercourse with her. The assaults occurred in 2019 and 2020. The victim ultimately reported the sexual abuse to a counselor.