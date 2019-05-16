The jury in a double homicide trial went into deliberations Thursday morning, nearly two hours after closing arguments on the alleged killings of two men outside Frenchtown in 2013.
Indeed, the bodies of Thomas Korjack and Robert Orozco were never officially recovered. But Missoula Deputy County Attorney Brian Lowney told jurors the case against Caressa Hardy was still sound considering the sudden silence in phone records between the former housemates; Korjack’s wealth, which he had broken the law to protect, left behind; the .45-caliber bullet found in the room where the alleged killings took place; the rank smell neighbors recalled shortly after the two men disappeared; the bone fragments found in the fire pit on Hardy’s property and the trace of blood on a TV in the home found to match Korjack’s DNA.
“Just like anyone they had lives, people that loved them, people that hoped to see them again,” Lowney said. “The defendant not only killed these men, he tried to erase them from the face of the earth.”
Hardy faces two counts of deliberate homicide for allegedly shooting Orozco and Korjack, who Hardy worried would cut him off financially after they lived together in Frenchtown after moving there from Wyoming in 2012. Investigators believe he burned the bodies in the fire pit and held in captivity the only person to claim witness to the murders, Karen Hardy, his former partner and mother of his children.
Jurors are also weighing two counts of solicitation for murder filed against Hardy, after his former cellmates said he sought out inmates to kill Karen Hardy after his arrest on the homicide charges.
Hardy’s defense presented at trial is that the two men weren’t killed or torched but simply fled, perhaps to Costa Rica; Korjack to avoid a second tax evasion prosecution and Orozco to escape unpaid child support obligations.
No one reported either killed, let alone missing, until Karen Hardy walked into an eastern Montana police station more than three years later to tell her story. Korjack’s family had largely abandoned him after his first stint of incarceration and most of those who testified about Orozco weren’t particularly interested in hearing from a walk-out father, anyway.
“They were flawed people,” Lowney told the jury. “But they were people just like anybody else.”
Britt Cotter, Hardy’s lead defense attorney, said those flaws highlighted the motives they had to leave and get off the grid. Karen Hardy, he recalled, couldn’t testify as to what years her children were born, or what year the alleged killings took place.
He spent considerable time in closing arguments highlighting the witnesses, or lack thereof, related to the solicitation charges. Two inmates who testified had been convicted of lying to the police before, and it’s plausible either one was looking for a better deal in their own cases, he said.
“That’s not good enough,” Cotter said. “That’s not proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”
This story will be updated when the jury returns with a verdict.