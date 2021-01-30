Jury pools grow as judges dig themselves out of a case backlog

Standing 6 feet apart, an unenthusiastic line of people waited to be screened for jury duty Monday outside the Double Tree Hotel.
To make sure a full jury could be selected, Missoula County Clerk Shirley Faust said she pulled about 300 people for the jury pool last week. To be more efficient, Missoula District Judge Shane Vannatta decided to hold two trials this week, one criminal, one civil.
When one woman reached the front of the line she explained to the Aerie Backcountry Medicine employee doing the COVID-19 screenings that she was a healthcare worker who is regularly exposed to the disease. She told them she tried to call and let the clerk's office know. The employee handed her a slip of paper that has instructions for people who have symptoms and tells her to call the number.
Potential jurors should prepare to be summoned as the court whittles away its case backlog. Faust said trials are scheduled for “pretty much every week through the end of this year.”
Where Faust might have once pulled 65 jurors for duty, she now will pull 100. Where she once pulled 100, she pulls 225.
Trial dates are not permanent, and a trial for the last week of January was cancelled before jurors had to report. However, a trial is scheduled for every week of February.
Detailed questionnaires are being sent out to try and diminish how many people must come in person to report for duty.
Once jurors arrive at the Double Tree Hotel, 100 Madison St, they will go into the hotel's ballroom for voir dire. Voir dire means "to see and to speak" – the court attorneys' process of narrowing a jury pool to the 12-person panel and one alternate who will sit through the full trial.
Each potential juror will be screened twice for any COVID-19 symptoms or exposures. The first time will be at the main entrance of the hotel, where they will be asked if they've been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or had symptoms in the last 7 days. If a person passes the first screening, they will head inside for a temperature check. Once they've passed that, they will enter the hotel ballroom, which is 4,284 square feet. Missoula's jury trial event plan expects on average no more than 80 people will be in the ballroom at one time.
Jurors will be required to wear masks at all times and observe social distancing.
The state reimburses Missoula for the cost of the hotel space.
After Monday's voir dire, Vannatta's criminal trial moved forward at the Missoula County Courthouse. Every day before trial jurors were again screened by employees with Aerie Backcountry Medicine. Court staff were expected to self-screen at the employee check-in station at the west entrance of the courthouse. All witnesses were screened as well. Courthouse staff regularly wiped down surfaces and hand sanitizing stations were placed throughout the courtroom.
Clients and their attorneys were considered a "static group" due to the need for them to speak with one another throughout the trial. They were not allowed to intermingle with other people in the courtroom.
Holding a jury trial during a pandemic is time and labor intensive for courthouse staff. The number of people in the courtrooms are limited by the Missoula City-County Health Department’s social distancing guidelines. However, court operations are public by law, which meant Vannatta’s staff had to find a way to make the trial available by video.
With the jury spread out throughout the courtroom, the staff was limited in where the camera for the video stream could be. For most of the trial Vannatta was the only person visible, aside from the court reporter.
Montana Supreme Court Administrator Beth McLaughlin said if the courts had two years to prepare to go remote, they might have time to figure out better arrangements. But, courts went remote in a matter of weeks. Most judges must figure out how to stream trials on their own.
“It’s not like watching court TV – we don’t have dual cameras in the courtrooms,” McLaughlin said. “It’s not even like watching a budgetary hearing. It’s not that sophisticated.”
This may be an opportunity to examine how the court systems operate in the future, maybe with more streaming capabilities, McLaughlin said. However, at the moment federal CARES Act funding is pretty much gone. While the state would like to provide more support, Montana has 72 courtrooms and the Montana Supreme Court Administrator’s office has one courtroom technology expert. Right now, courts are just trying to keep things running, McLaughlin said.
Vannatta held one criminal and one civil trial this week. The criminal trial involved Martin Andrew Reinbolt, who was found not guilty on one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs. Reinbolt was first charged in early 2019.
Criminal trials in particular have a time element to keep courts moving. Vannatta hasn’t had a case where a defense attorney challenged whether their client’s right to a speedy trial was being violated. But it is a concern, he said.
“If a person’s right to speedy trial is violated, the charges are thrown out,” Vannatta said. “And we frankly don’t want to be there.”
Vannatta spoke to both juries after the trial and said all of them reported feeling comfortable with the steps the court staff took to ensure their safety.