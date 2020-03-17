Jury: Rossbach guilty of homicide counts

A jury Tuesday found a 19-year-old guilty on all counts related to the the slayings at a downtown Missoula motel in October 2018.

Preston Rossbach, 19, was charged with two counts of deliberate homicide for his alleged role in the deaths of 23-year-old Jason Flink and 31-year-old Megan McLaughlin in October 2018.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Prosecutors alleged Rossbach and Jonathan Whitworth, his co-defendant, had sought to rob their drug dealer in the motel room after she had sold them some “bad drugs.” The drug dealer wasn’t there, but prosecutors said Whitworth opened fire on the three people in the motel room anyway; Rossbach was accused of stabbing two of the victims to make sure no witnesses survived.

Rossbach also was charged with one count of assault with a weapon for stabbing and slashing the one man who survived, Kaleb Williams, and evidence tampering for taking the knife from the motel room. He was also charged with two counts of intimidation for threatening two people who rode in a car with him and Whitworth with a knife, allegedly telling them “You didn’t see nothing.”

After two weeks of testimony, the jury began deliberating the case around noon on Friday, running the discussion until 8 p.m. both Friday and Monday nights. The jury reappeared at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.