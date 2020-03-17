You are the owner of this article.
Jury: Rossbach guilty of homicide counts
Jury: Rossbach guilty of homicide counts

Preston Rossbach

Preston Rossbach, 19, listens in Missoula County District Court during his trial Tuesday in connection with a double homicide. Inmates from the county detention center testified on details Rossbach allegedly shared since two people were killed at the Mountain Valley Inn in October 2018.

 Tom Bauer

A jury Tuesday found a 19-year-old guilty on all counts related to the the slayings at a downtown Missoula motel in October 2018.

Preston Rossbach, 19, was charged with two counts of deliberate homicide for his alleged role in the deaths of 23-year-old Jason Flink and 31-year-old Megan McLaughlin in October 2018.

Prosecutors alleged Rossbach and Jonathan Whitworth, his co-defendant, had sought to rob their drug dealer in the motel room after she had sold them some “bad drugs.” The drug dealer wasn’t there, but prosecutors said Whitworth opened fire on the three people in the motel room anyway; Rossbach was accused of stabbing two of the victims to make sure no witnesses survived. 

Rossbach also was charged with one count of assault with a weapon for stabbing and slashing the one man who survived, Kaleb Williams, and evidence tampering for taking the knife from the motel room. He was also charged with two counts of intimidation for threatening two people who rode in a car with him and Whitworth with a knife, allegedly telling them “You didn’t see nothing.”

After two weeks of testimony, the jury began deliberating the case around noon on Friday, running the discussion until 8 p.m. both Friday and Monday nights. The jury reappeared at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. 

This story will be updated.

