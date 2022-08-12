Jury trial vacated for assault charges against former Sentinel principal

A jury trial in municipal court regarding assault charges against the now-former Sentinel High School principal Ryan Rettig was vacated this week.

Missoula County Public Schools placed Rettig on administrative leave in April after the district was made aware of criminal charges filed against him. Rettig resigned from his position at Sentinel at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, according to Tyler Christensen, a communications specialist with MCPS.

Rettig pleaded not guilty in municipal court in April to misdemeanor charges of partner or family member assault for an incident that occurred in January. He was released without bail on his own recognizance following the court appearance on the condition that he would have no “angry contact” with the survivor.

Missoula Police Department officers responded to a report of assault in the Sentinel High School parking lot after 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7.

The survivor told officers that she and Rettig had been arguing in a parked vehicle when he leaned over and pointed a finger in her face. After she tried to move his hand out of her face, he then grabbed her finger and caused injury to her hand that later required surgery, according to charging documents.

A scheduling conference regarding the charges is set for Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The district hired Trevor Laboski over the summer to serve as principal at Sentinel this school year. Laboski most recently worked as the head of an international school in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from 2016 to 2022. Before that, he was an executive regional director for MCPS and a principal at Big Sky High School and Corvallis High School.