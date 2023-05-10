Missoula County Commissioners on Tuesday issued an emergency proclamation for flooding impacts as a preventive measure in the event spring flooding is worse than expected.

The proclamation, often issued annually for spring flooding, "is really kind of a pro forma thing we do," according to Adriane Beck, the county's disaster and emergency services coordinator and director of the Office of Emergency Management. Beck said the proclamation "opens up our emergency operations plan, which then allows delegations of authority to emergency managers" who can do things like conduct evacuations or block people from entering an area. The proclamation also facilitates the tracking and recording of costs associated with flood impacts so the county can seek state or federal reimbursement if it meets certain thresholds.

"We don't anticipate needing to do any of those things," Beck said, describing the proclamation as a mechanism put in place just in case. "We're continuing to look at those extended outlooks and continuing to monitor what's left of snowpack. All things being equal, it looks pretty good right now. (But) any increased precipitation by way of significant rainfall would be cause for concern. Right now it's not in the forecast but it's something we're keeping an eye on."

Midday Wednesday, the Clark Fork River was running at about 8.09 feet, according to a gauge near East Missoula. Minor flood stage at that site begins at 7.5 feet, and the river has been in flood stage for more than a week. After cresting at more than 9 feet over the past weekend — still within minor flood stage — the river somewhat subsided through Wednesday. The National Weather Service projected that the river would remain at around the 8–8.5-foot level through this weekend and into the middle of next week.

The Bitterroot River near its confluence with the Clark Fork was projected to remain between 7 and 8.5 feet during that time — well short of its 11-foot flood stage. Farther south near Victor, the Bitterroot was running at 8.17 feet midday Wednesday and projected to gradually rise through the week and weekend to 10.31 feet by midday next Wednesday, May 17. Flood stage at that location is 11.5 feet.

There are already some impacts, mostly in expected places where flooding often occurs, Beck said. One of those, the north end of Tower Street in the area of Kehrwald Drive, "is an area that routinely floods and it is somewhat our gauge of when we have flooding impacts." That area has already seen some flooding of private property, she said. That's also the case along the Clearwater River in northeast Missoula County, she said. Smaller streams that lack gauges are also a concern because they are impacted by precipitation sooner and rise faster than larger waterways, Beck said, but "things are looking OK on the small-stream front."