Justices OK Rock Creek mine water permit

“We’re disappointed in the court's decision, but this decision applies to only one of the many harmful effects from the proposed Rock Creek Mine,” Bonnie Gestring of Earthworks said on Thursday. “We will continue our work to protect the Cabinet Mountains Wilderness and the threatened fish and wildlife that find refuge there.”

The plaintiffs claimed Montana officials failed to consider how the Rock Creek Mine water use might damage and potentially dewater the underground sources that feed springs and creeks in the Cabinet Wilderness. The District Court agreed, ruling that DNRC had not complied with the Montana Water Quality Act.

But the Supreme Court focused on the steps the state agency had to go through to grant a permit, and found that a particular objection by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality had not been raised. Without that objection, the justices wrote, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation correctly issued its permit. Justices Dirk Sandefur, Mike McGrath, James Shea, Beth Baker and Jim Rice signed the majority opinion.