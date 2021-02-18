Justices OK Rock Creek mine water permit

One of two adjacent mining projects next to the Cabinet Mountains Wilderness won a Montana Supreme Court decision approving its water use permit.
The 5-2 ruling issued on Wednesday reversed a district court ruling that the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation failed to properly consider damage Hecla Mining Co’s Rock Creek Mine might do to the underground water supply. The high court majority declared the state agency properly issued the water use permit.
In November, the Supreme Court rejected state claims that a water discharge permit for Hecla’s Montanore Mine was properly issued. The two mine projects are about 10 miles apart outside the wilderness boundary. Both intend to tap large bodies of copper and silver ore underneath the wilderness.
“We believe the Supreme Court got it right and are pleased the state of Montana got it right as well,” Hecla Vice President Luke Russell said on Thursday.
The project still faces legal challenges to its U.S. Forest Service record of decision and its plan for mitigating potential harm to grizzly bears under the Endangered Species Act.
A coalition of environmental and conservation groups have tried to block the mines, including the Clark Fork Coalition, Rock Creek Alliance, Earthworks and the Montana Environmental Center.
“We’re disappointed in the court's decision, but this decision applies to only one of the many harmful effects from the proposed Rock Creek Mine,” Bonnie Gestring of Earthworks said on Thursday. “We will continue our work to protect the Cabinet Mountains Wilderness and the threatened fish and wildlife that find refuge there.”
The plaintiffs claimed Montana officials failed to consider how the Rock Creek Mine water use might damage and potentially dewater the underground sources that feed springs and creeks in the Cabinet Wilderness. The District Court agreed, ruling that DNRC had not complied with the Montana Water Quality Act.
But the Supreme Court focused on the steps the state agency had to go through to grant a permit, and found that a particular objection by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality had not been raised. Without that objection, the justices wrote, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation correctly issued its permit. Justices Dirk Sandefur, Mike McGrath, James Shea, Beth Baker and Jim Rice signed the majority opinion.
The two dissenting justices argued the state agency failed to consider that the waters were protected under federal law as Outstanding Resource Waters, which should have been the first priority in the agency’s decision.
“It was undisputed that the issuance of the DNRC’s water permit for the Rock Creek Mine project would deplete one or more specifically identified and protected ORWs,” justices Laurie McKinnon and Ingrid Gustafson wrote.