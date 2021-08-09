Juvenile apprehended near Arlee after allegedly shooting at driver and officer

A juvenile male has been apprehended by Missoula County Sheriff's deputies after allegedly firing a gun at a law enforcement vehicle and a civilian driver in the Arlee area on Monday.

Missoula County Dispatch received a report about 12:45 p.m. from a caller on Gray Wolf Drive near Arlee, according to Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jeannette Smith.

The caller stated that when passing a side-by-side utility task vehicle, the UTV driver allegedly pointed and shot at the caller's vehicle.

Sheriff's deputies responded along with Tribal Fish and Game officers.

Dispatch continued to receive additional calls about a young male in a UTV pointing a gun, with possible shots heard, from residents on Vanderburg Lane. One responding law enforcement vehicle was struck as shots were fired by the juvenile, Smith said.

The Missoula County Special Response Team was dispatched to the area and a mutual aid request was made to Two Bear Air, a helicopter rescue service in Whitefish, to assist in locating the suspect.