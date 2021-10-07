Juvenile charged for Sept. 2 Hellgate High School lockdown

A juvenile involved in the Sept. 2 Hellgate High School lockdown has been charged in Missoula County Youth Court in connection to the incident, according to a Thursday news release from Missoula police.

Administrators locked down the campus after lunch on Sept. 2 after students reported their classmates had said they had a firearm and would start shooting at 1:30 p.m. The Missoula Police Department, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, local probation and parole officers, FBI and U.S. Marshals all responded to the incident.

The three juveniles suspected to be involved in the threats were taken into custody on scene. No firearms were found on the suspects on campus and no injuries were reported.

Police responded in a matter of minutes, while administrators scoured the camera system to identify the students who made the alleged threat.

“It wasn’t a drill, it wasn’t a joke, it happened, and we did exactly what we would do in any circumstance in which we believe that there was a firearm on campus,” said Judson Miller, the principal at Hellgate High School, following the lockdown.

Because the case involves minors, no other details will be provided by law enforcement, the release said.

