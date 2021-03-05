K-12 teachers in Montana start receiving vaccine, pending availability

“We've been trying to get it,” McElwain said. “We’re ready for it but the distribution has yet to come.”

Similarly, the Gallatin Health Department said it is not affiliated with pharmacies receiving the federal allocation and that it does not know how many doses will be available for teachers.

In the meantime, McElwain said educators can sign up for updates on Safeway’s website. McElwain said the website will update users when appointments become available. He also noted that some other pharmacies owned by Albertsons Companies, such as the Osco pharmacy in Helena, have already received federal allocations of the vaccine for teachers.

Barbara Ridgway, chief of staff for Helena Public Schools, said a local Osco and Albertsons each received 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week and were taking appointments to vaccinate some teachers next week. Ridgway said the pharmacies told the county health department that they were not sure when they would be receiving more doses.

Ridgway said the district told educators they could make an appointment, but also that there were only 200 doses available at that time.