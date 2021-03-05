K-12 teachers in Montana start receiving vaccine, pending availability

Teachers and staff in K-12 schools and childcare programs in Montana are beginning to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine following a federal push by the Biden administration that aims to get all teachers vaccinated by the end of March.
On Friday, teachers at Target Range Elementary in Missoula and at a number of schools in Anaconda received the vaccine, while other districts such as Missoula County Public Schools scheduled clinics for next week.
Some districts like Bozeman Public Schools and Helena Public Schools are still waiting to hear when local pharmacies will receive enough vaccine for staff.
The federal program sends vaccines to pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program so that teachers and childcare workers can sign up to receive the vaccine even if states have not declared them eligible yet. They can find the nearest pharmacy at vaccinefinder.org to make an appointment.
Under Montana’s state vaccination plan, teachers and childcare workers would not have been eligible to receive the vaccine until Phase 1C, following changes to the state’s vaccination plan by Gov. Greg Gianforte that prioritized high-risk individuals and bumped teachers further back in line.
Montana is still in Phase 1B of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, and will move to Phase 1B+ beginning Monday. Gianforte said that he would expand eligibility criteria for up to 140,000 Montanans earlier this week when he announced Phase 1B+, which will include Montanans age 60 and older as well as people ages 16 to 59 years old who have certain existing or chronic health conditions such as asthma, liver disease or cystic fibrosis.
“The overarching message here is just a message of gratitude from Montana on behalf of teachers and our entire economy to the (Biden) administration for putting us back in line where we belonged,” said Amanda Curtis, president of the Montana Federation of Public Employees, Montana’s largest labor union.
The vaccines for teachers come from a federal allocation sent directly to local pharmacies that is separate from state allocations for Montanans currently eligible under the state plan.
Many teachers across Montana are already receiving their first dose of the vaccine, although some districts are still waiting on shipments to local pharmacies. The federal allocations do not specify whether teachers must receive a vaccine from providers in the county where they reside or work.
All teachers at K-12 schools in Missoula County will be able to receive the vaccine following an announcement by Granite Pharmacy on Thursday that the pharmacy had requested and received enough doses for all of approximately 2,000 teachers in the area from the federal allocation.
Eric Beyer, owner and pharmacist of Granite Pharmacy, said he and other pharmacists, pharmacy students and school nurses are scheduling clinics with Missoula County Public Schools and smaller districts such as Hellgate Elementary, Clinton, DeSmet and Bonner, among others. On Friday, Granite Pharmacy vaccinated teachers at Target Range in Missoula.
Beyer said that Missoula County was able to receive the volume of doses it did in part because of a partnership with Community Medical Center to ensure his pharmacy had a place to store the Pfizer vaccine, which needs to be kept extremely cold (minus 70 degrees). Many pharmacies in other areas of the state are not able to store that vaccine.
Granite Pharmacy's other locations, such as a pharmacy in Libby, are coordinating with Lincoln County, which will include schools in Troy, Libby and surrounding rural schools.
Meanwhile, some of the state’s largest school districts such as Bozeman Public Schools, Helena Public Schools and Billings Public Schools are still waiting on local pharmacies to get shipments of the federal allocations of the vaccine for teachers.
Bozeman School's deputy superintendent, Casey Bertram, said some educators have been able to make appointments to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine via Walmart’s website. But doses are limited and the 180 appointment slots available for educators at Walmart filled within minutes. In addition to Walmart, teachers in the area will be able to receive vaccines from Albertsons, Safeway and Osco pharmacies (owned by Albertsons Companies). However, those pharmacies have yet to receive shipments.
Bryan McElwain, a pharmacist at the Safeway Pharmacy in Bozeman on West Main Street, said Friday that the pharmacy has not yet received any vaccine from the federal allocation and does not know when they will receive a shipment.
“We've been trying to get it,” McElwain said. “We’re ready for it but the distribution has yet to come.”
Similarly, the Gallatin Health Department said it is not affiliated with pharmacies receiving the federal allocation and that it does not know how many doses will be available for teachers.
In the meantime, McElwain said educators can sign up for updates on Safeway’s website. McElwain said the website will update users when appointments become available. He also noted that some other pharmacies owned by Albertsons Companies, such as the Osco pharmacy in Helena, have already received federal allocations of the vaccine for teachers.
Barbara Ridgway, chief of staff for Helena Public Schools, said a local Osco and Albertsons each received 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week and were taking appointments to vaccinate some teachers next week. Ridgway said the pharmacies told the county health department that they were not sure when they would be receiving more doses.
Ridgway said the district told educators they could make an appointment, but also that there were only 200 doses available at that time.
Some of Montana’s more rural counties have already vaccinated teachers with doses from the federal allocation or with doses sent to the local health department because they have smaller populations and may be moving through phases of the state’s plan more quickly. In some cases, public health officials in different parts of the state told the Missoulian that other groups outside of current phasing have been able to receive the vaccine so it does not go to waste.
Administration with Hardin Public Schools said Friday that Indian Health Services and Big Horn County Public Health Department have already held clinics to vaccinate teachers at the school this week. An administrator at Hardin Public Schools said that most teachers at the Crow Agency School on the Crow Reservation had already received the vaccine because the state’s plan prioritized Indigenous populations.
Similarly, some school employees may have already received the vaccine if they fell into any of the groups that have already been eligible under the state’s plan. MCPS Superintendent Rob Watson said Thursday that almost 200 of the school’s employees were vaccinated because they were in other eligible groups, such as nurses and physical therapists who qualified as health care workers in Phase 1A.
Kellie Wilson, a pharmacist at Thrifty Drug Pharmacy in Deer Lodge, said the pharmacy vaccinated most teachers in the area on Friday, including teachers in Anaconda School District #10, Lincoln Primary, Copper Academy, and Anaconda High School. Wilson was not sure whether the doses those teachers received came from the federal allocation but said the local health department gave the pharmacy the green light to distribute to teachers. They have not faced a shortage of vaccine needed for other eligible groups.
Teachers at private K-12 schools are also receiving the vaccine. Christina Vierra McGill, principal of St. Joseph Elementary and Middle School, a Catholic school in Missoula, said teachers are receiving the vaccine from Walgreens.
“We are just incredibly grateful that this is starting to open up for our teachers who have been on the front lines,” Vierra McGill said. “…We have multiple teachers with serious underlying health conditions, or they live with someone who has them and the emails from the teachers are like, ‘I think I'm going to cry.’”
Staff in higher education were not included in the new federal program to vaccinate teachers. Curtis said she thinks there needs to be a push at the federal and state level to make vaccines available to those in higher education.
Montana University System Deputy Commissioner of Higher Education Kevin McRae said the system's leaders are keeping in close contact with state and local health officials.
“We are optimistic that by the end of this spring semester, which is half over, a substantial number of faculty and staff will have immediate access to vaccinations if not already having received them,” McRae said in an email.
“In the meantime, faculty and staff who have certain health or medical conditions have had access to vaccinations already, just like the general public.”