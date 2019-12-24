“There are, I think, undeniably new winds sweeping across America. They are indeed gusty and changeable, but they are new and they will alter what happens in Montana, and whether for better or worse does depend on Montanans and how they or you read those winds.”
So began "K. Ross Toole’s Montana," a 1985 public television show. The show presented the final lectures of longtime University of Montana historian K. Ross Toole, whose course “Montana and the West” drew thousands of students between 1965 and 1981.
Today’s Montanans can now reap his lessons too.
On Dec. 18, UM announced that it had made "K. Ross Toole’s Montana" available to stream online, for free, via its ScholarWorks platform. “We know that this was a very popular course, and we’ve been wanting to get this online for a while,” said Donna McCrea, head of UM Archives and Special Collections.
In 1981 — Toole’s final year teaching before succumbing to cancer — “Montana and the West” drew 1,700 students. That year Montanans for Quality Television, a now-defunct public media group, filmed his lectures. It edited them, added visuals and, in 1985, released them as a 20-part television series.
A UM press release quoted professor emeritus Harry Fritz as saying that Toole’s scholarship focused heavily on “themes of extractive development and corporate domination.” Five of the 30-minute episodes cover copper mining and the era of the “Copper Kings.” Others cover topics ranging from the conflicts between Native Americans and white settlers to the art of C.M. Russell.
While UM had wanted to digitize them for awhile, McCrea said that the Archives’ online system, ScholarWorks, had only recently begun to support streaming video. In an email, she wrote that since it went live, 650 people had streamed at least part of a video, and 228 people had downloaded at least one.
They don’t plan to end with this series. Next, McRea said, they plan to digitize the archives’ historic home movies and post them online, giving Montanans a chance to see downtown Missoula in bygone days and Glacier National Park with a bit more ice. “We think those’ll be pretty popular,” she said.
In the meantime, she appreciates the new accessibility of Toole's lectures.
“It's really an honor for us to be able to use 21st century technology to be able to use his voice and his lectures throughout the entire state.”
To watch the series, visit https://scholarworks.umt.edu/toolesmontana/.