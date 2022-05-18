Kalispell couple admits to mail theft, fraud charges

A Kalispell couple admitted to accusations that they stole mail in Flathead and Lincoln counties, and used information and credit cards they obtained to shop at multiple businesses throughout northwest Montana.

Jennifer D. Smith, 37, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges on Tuesday. Her husband and co-defendant, Michael T. Kullberg, 34, pleaded guilty to wire fraud, mail theft and aggravated identity theft on May 12, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office press release.

Smith and Kullberg each face up to 20 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release for the wire fraud indictment. Additionally, an aggravated identity theft charge carries a penalty of a mandatory two-year prison term that runs consecutively to any other punishment, along with a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided at Smith’s hearing. U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided at Kullberg’s hearing.

Hundreds of residents in Eureka reported having their mail stolen between March 21 and March 27, 2020, according to the press release.

Discarded mail was recovered in subsequent days. Mail pieces were found in roadways, ditches and other public areas. On April 4, 2020, law enforcement agencies started getting reports of stolen mail from Marion, Kila and Libby residents.

More dumped mail was found in roadways. Dozens of residents reported the loss of packages, letters, bills, outgoing checks and personal identifying information.

A few days later, on April 6, one of the fraud victims got a call from Bank of America about a slew of charges on a new credit card the bank had mailed him, which the victim had never received. A list of transactions showed the credit card had been used 14 times in days prior at businesses around Eureka and Kalispell, the press release said.

The seven approved purchases totaled $815 in unauthorized charges. The Town Pump in Eureka provided surveillance images from March 22, 2020 for one of the fraudulent transactions. It showed Kullberg tendering the card, according to the press release.

Other images from April 6, 2020, showed Smith using the stolen card. Pictures provided by Stein’s Eureka Market showed Smith twice attempting to buy items with the victim's credit card.

The U.S. Attorney's office said Kullberg was recently released from custody and on GPS monitoring. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office used data from the GPS tracker to determine he had traveled along the same routes where mail was stolen on the nights of March 21, March 27 and April 4.

The tracker also corroborated he was at the Eureka Town Pump when the aforementioned victim's credit card was used. Kullberg was at various other stores in Kalispell where the card was active, including Target, Albertsons, Home Depot and ExxonMobil, according to the press release.

In May 2020, two more victims reported a Citibank credit card missing from their mailbox in Eureka. Kullberg's GPS coordinates show he was in that area a few months prior, on March 27. Prosecutors allege Kullberg used that card to buy about $1,352 in merchandise from stores throughout Kalispell. His GPS monitor aligns with the businesses he was suspected of visiting.

Kullberg initially told law enforcement he didn't use anyone's credit card without authorization.

When asked why his GPS placed him at the scene of the thefts when they occurred, Kullberg explained he was driving around fighting with Smith in his car, the press release said.

Sentencing was set for Sept. 7 for both defendants. Both Smith and Kullberg were detained pending further proceedings.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karla E. Painter is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eureka Police Department, Montana Probation and parole and U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

