 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kalispell gym shooting victim ID'd
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Kalispell gym shooting victim ID'd

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kalispell Shooting Death

Law enforcement stand at the scene of a fatal shooting outside Fuel Fitness in Kalispell on Thursday. Officers received a report that two men were shooting at each other outside Fuel Fitness just before 11 a.m. 

 Casey Kreider, The Daily Inter Lake via AP

A Kalispell Fuel Fitness manager who sustained fatal injuries during a shooting incident on Thursday has been identified as Matthew David Hurley, 27, of Kalispell. 

On Thursday, a man who had been living in a car in the parking lot of the fitness center for several weeks shot and killed Hurley after being told he could no longer stay there, the assistant manager said Thursday.

Matt Underhill told the Flathead Beacon that he and Hurley confronted the man Thursday morning, refunded his remaining gym membership and told him he needed to leave. The man demanded more money, and when it was denied he said they were “going to die” and began shooting, Underhill told NBC Montana.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As Underhill ran back to the gym, he said he heard several gunshots around him.

Another gym member who saw the confrontation ran to his own vehicle, grabbed a firearm and exchanged fire with the gunman, Underhill said.

Hurley died at the scene, and two others were taken to the hospital, Kalispell police said. 

The gunman was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday afternoon and remained under law enforcement supervision, Kalispell police said. The third man is in stable condition.

The investigation is active and no other information is available at this time.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Understanding wildfire terminology

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News