Kalispell gym shooting victim ID'd

A Kalispell Fuel Fitness manager who sustained fatal injuries during a shooting incident on Thursday has been identified as Matthew David Hurley, 27, of Kalispell.

On Thursday, a man who had been living in a car in the parking lot of the fitness center for several weeks shot and killed Hurley after being told he could no longer stay there, the assistant manager said Thursday.

Matt Underhill told the Flathead Beacon that he and Hurley confronted the man Thursday morning, refunded his remaining gym membership and told him he needed to leave. The man demanded more money, and when it was denied he said they were “going to die” and began shooting, Underhill told NBC Montana.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As Underhill ran back to the gym, he said he heard several gunshots around him.

Another gym member who saw the confrontation ran to his own vehicle, grabbed a firearm and exchanged fire with the gunman, Underhill said.

Hurley died at the scene, and two others were taken to the hospital, Kalispell police said.

The gunman was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday afternoon and remained under law enforcement supervision, Kalispell police said. The third man is in stable condition.

The investigation is active and no other information is available at this time.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2