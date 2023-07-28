The Kalispell area leads the state in fatal crashes after a spate of wrecks in recent months claimed the lives of several people, according to Montana officials.

As of Wednesday, 273 vehicle crashes were reported on U.S. Highway 2 in the Kalispell district in 2023, six of which were fatal, according to data from MHP Public Information Officer Jay Nelson. The Kalispell district encompasses all of Flathead County and parts of Lincoln and Lake counties.

“One fatality is too many,” Nelson said. Common denominators in fatal collisions include alcohol and drug use and lack of seat belts, but Nelson said the leading cause right now is speed.

Highway 2 starts at the Idaho border near Troy and crosses through the entirety of northern Montana. Speed limits range on the highway, with some areas as high as 60 and 70 miles per hour in narrow, two-lane stretches — conditions that increase the likelihood of head-on collisions.

Since June, first responders have sent out information on back-to-back fatal crashes in the western Montana portion of Highway 2.

Two people died in a July crash near Columbia Falls. A 21-year-old Kalispell mother was killed when a Chevrolet pickup ran into her Toyota Tacoma near Columbia Falls, according to a news release from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

Her young daughter was in the car, too, and was severely injured. In the same crash, a 19-year-old from from Hungry Horse died. He was a rear passenger in the Chevy and wasn’t wearing a seat belt, the news release stated.

On July 16 a 42-year-old Kalispell man died when his Ford truck was driving west on the highway, drifted off the road and rolled. The single-vehicle crash happened near Columbia Heights in the late evening, according to the crash report.

Just a few hours later, a 42-year-old Libby man lost his life in a single-car wreck in Lincoln County, according to the crash report. He was driving a Chevy Silverado around 12:24 a.m. when it drifted off Highway 2, hit a guardrail, rolled and collided with a tree before it stopped.

Neither of the men wore seatbelts, according to the crash reports.

On June 3, a 17-year-old girl died near Marion when she lost control of her Subaru on the highway. She was wearing a seat belt. Just two days later, a seven-car pileup in Coram killed two and sent several other people to the hospital.

“I would say not just the last two months, but the last couple of years, we’ve seen a lot more fatality crashes in general,” Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said. “That’s connected to a lot of things. One is pretty big population growth.”

According to MHP data for the Kalispell district, six fatal crashes and 558 total wrecks were reported in 2022, and eight fatalities and 491 crashes were recorded in 2021. MHP investigates all fatal crashes that occur outside of city limits in Montana.

Heino noted the Flathead Valley is a heavy tourism area, which brings a substantial amount of traffic on roads originally built for far fewer cars. Law enforcement is catching up too, he added, and getting staff numbers to build up response capabilities for severe wrecks takes time and resources.

Many of the Flathead deputies are now medically trained to administer CPR and injury aid to victims at crash scenes, Heino said.

“Oftentimes, these are scenes that are shocking to anyone,” he said. “We’re dealing with 10 or 15 of those sometimes in a year. It’s trying on many of our responders, not just law enforcement. Everybody has a role.”