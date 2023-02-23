A Kalispell man pleaded not guilty on Thursday to federal charges alleging he made death threats against U.S. Senator Jon Tester.

Kevin P. Smith, 45, was arraigned in U.S. District Court on two felony charges of threats to injure and murder a United States Senator. Each count carries a maximum possible penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Federal court documents filed on Wednesday allege Smith made multiple threatening calls to Tester's Kalispell office on Jan. 30.

He left voicemails, one of which reportedly said the following: "There is nothing I want more than to have you stand toe to toe with me. You stand toe to toe with me. I rip your head off. You die. You stand in a situation where it is physical between you and me. You die,"

A second message allegedly states "I would love to f------- kill you. I would love to see your FBI at my door. I would love to see something in the news."

"Smith acknowledged in the recording that he threatened Senator Tester and such threats were 'on purpose,'" the indictment reads.

On Feb. 1, an FBI agent contacted Smith and told him not to threaten Tester. However, on Feb. 10, Smith is accused of again calling Tester's office and leaving another threatening voice message, according to court documents.

Smith is in custody at the Missoula County jail pending future court hearings.