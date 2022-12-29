Kalispell man dead in Highway 83 crash

A 38-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash near Swan Lake on Tuesday, officials reported.

Jordan Laven, 38, was identified as the deceased by the Lake County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. He was a Kalispell resident.

Laven was driving a Dodge Ram truck south on Highway 83 at about 12:50 p.m. when he lost control during a turn, according to a Montana Highway Patrol report. He over-corrected, went through a pullout and hit a guardrail.

The truck flew airborne down an embankment, hit a tree and then ran into ice on the lake. It broke through the ice and rolled onto its passenger side, the report stated. Laven was declared dead on scene.

He was the only occupant in the car, according to the report. No seat belt was used, and speed is a suspected factor in the crash.

Road conditions were listed in the report as rainy with packed snow.

"The Lake County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Flathead County Sheriff’s Dive Team for their assistance in recovering the decedent and extend our condolences to Mr. Laven’s family for their loss," the sheriff's office stated.