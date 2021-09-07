Kalispell man dies in Sunday motorcycle crash

A Kalispell man died Sunday evening after being thrown off his motorcycle while traveling southbound on Montana Highway 28.

The man, 55, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle. He drifted off the right side of the roadway on a downhill, left-hand curve.

Road conditions were bare and dry, and speed is a suspected factor, Montana Highway Patrol dispatch said. The call came in at 7:14 p.m. The incident occurred at mile marker 3 near Plains.

He was pronounced dead on scene. His name has not been released yet.

