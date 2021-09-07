Kalispell man dies in Sunday motorcycle crash

A Kalispell man died Sunday evening after being thrown off his motorcycle while traveling southbound on Montana Highway 28.
The man, 55, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle. He drifted off the right side of the roadway on a downhill, left-hand curve.
Road conditions were bare and dry, and speed is a suspected factor, Montana Highway Patrol dispatch said. The call came in at 7:14 p.m. The incident occurred at mile marker 3 near Plains.
He was pronounced dead on scene. His name has not been released yet.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Zoe Buchli
Crime and courts reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today