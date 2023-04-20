A man admitted on Thursday to threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in voicemails left at the senator's office earlier this year.

Kevin P. Smith, 46, of Kalispell, pleaded guilty to one count of threatening to murder a United States senator, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 24, and Smith faces a maximum possible penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided at Smith’s change of plea hearing.

Federal court documents filed in February allege that Smith made multiple threatening calls to Tester's Kalispell office on Jan. 30.

He left voicemails, one of which reportedly said the following: "There is nothing I want more than to have you stand toe to toe with me. You stand toe to toe with me. I rip your head off. You die. You stand in a situation where it is physical between you and me. You die.”

A second message allegedly states "I would love to f------- kill you. I would love to see your FBI at my door. I would love to see something in the news."

On Feb. 1, an FBI agent contacted Smith and told him not to threaten Tester. However, on Feb. 10, Smith is accused of again calling Tester's office and leaving another threatening voice message, according to court documents.

“Smith acknowledged in the recordings that he threatened Sen. Tester and such threats were ‘on purpose,’” the press release stated. “Smith made the threats because he was upset with Sen. Tester’s political decisions.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan G. Weldon is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI and U.S. Capitol Police.