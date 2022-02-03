Kalispell man sentenced to 18 years for photographing, sexually abusing minors

A Kalispell man was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in federal prison for sexually abusing three young girls last year.

Edward Timothy Cockerham, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child in October. His 18-year custodial term will be followed by 15 years of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen presided at Thursday's sentencing.

Last June, a 9-year-old girl reported to Flathead County sheriff’s deputies that she had been molested by a family friend. The friend, Cockerham, had taken her on an inflatable kayak on Ashley Lake and touched and photographed her genitals, federal court documents said.

The same day as the girl’s report, deputies went to Cockerham’s house and seized his cellphone. They were granted a search warrant authorizing the search of his mobile device for photos and/or videos of child pornography. Evidence had been deleted, and officials were granted a second warrant.

The phone was then turned over to the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation for a more extensive search, which revealed sexually explicit images of the 9-year-old along with two other young girls who were both 5, according to court documents. It was later determined that Cockerham also took one of the 5-year-olds to the lake.

A few days after the initial report, Cockerham was arrested at a Town Pump store off Highway 2 East in Kalispell. When interviewed by officials, he admitted to taking the photos of the three children. He also admitted to inappropriately touching the 9-year-old girl, documents said. Another search warrant was executed on Cockerham’s residence, where it became apparent to officials some of the sexually explicit photos were taken.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyndee Peterson prosecuted the case. Cockerham was represented by Federal Defender Andrew Nelson.

Cockerham was initially indicted on three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, two of which were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. He appeared via Zoom from the custody of the U.S. Marshal's Office and waived his right to address the court at his sentencing. Family of the survivors were present and also declined to speak.

As part of the imposed sentence, Cockerham is ordered to have no contact with the survivors and is not allowed to possess a phone or any electronic device with photo-taking capabilities.

