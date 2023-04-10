Kalispell’s police chief will be leaving his post, following his retirement announcement this month.

Doug Overman has spent the last five years as Kalispell’s police chief, part of his 28-year tenure in law enforcement. Overman said he worked as a detention officer too, prior to joining Kalispell's police department.

“It’s been the opportunity of my lifetime to work for the city of Kalispell,” Overman said in an interview with the Missoulian. He pointed to the department’s success in making it through the pandemic as one of his accomplishments as Kalispell’s chief law enforcement officer. The department’s ability to recruit and hire people wanting to work as police officers is another success Overman noted.

Overman said he intends to take this summer off, something he hasn’t done in years. His family has land in the Seeley Lake area where he intends to spend time. After the summer he might look for new opportunities.

Overman’s last day will be June 1. Job applications for a new chief are being accepted on the City of Kalispell website, with April 28 as the application deadline.

Missoula’s chief of police also announced his retirement in February. Interim chief Mike Colyer was selected to lead while Missoula city officials search for a new leader of Missoula’s police department.