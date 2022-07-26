Kalispell police looking for Highway 93 bank robbery suspect

Kalispell police are looking for a suspect after an alleged robbery at a bank on Highway 93 North on Tuesday.

Around 12:15 p.m., the Kalispell Police Department responded to the bank and learned that a man had entered, approached a teller and demanded money, according to a press release. The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The male suspect is described as mid-20s to early 30s, white, medium build with short brown hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a green jacket, and a baseball cap with "Huskies" on it.

Any information on the incident or knowledge of the suspect's identity should be reported to Crime Stoppers, 406-752-8477, or Detective Dan Williams, 406-758-7795.