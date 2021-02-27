Kalispell police shoot, kill man suspected of ramming car into vehicles

A police officer in Kalispell shot and killed a man Friday after responding to a report of a suspect driving a car into other vehicles on purpose, according to a news release.

The name of the man who was killed is being withheld until family can be notified.

Prior to the shooting, Kalispell police officers arrived about 10 p.m. to the area of Cemetery Road and Highway 93 South after a report about a person hitting other vehicles. Officers found the suspected vehicle, but no one was inside. Officers began searching for the suspect and entered a business, where an officer was confronted by a man who had “armed himself with an object,” according to the release.

“The suspect attacked the officer, who fatally shot the male suspect,” according to the release.

Officers provided medical attention, but the man died at the scene. An uninvolved bystander was wounded and transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

