Kalispell SWAT standoff ends in one arrest

One man is in custody following a three-hour standoff with SWAT in the Flathead. 

Just after 2 a.m. on Monday, Kalispell police responded to the 400 block of First Avenue West for an assault with a weapon call, according to a press release from the Kalispell Police Department. 

Police contacted the suspect, who was barricaded in his house. SWAT arrived at 6 a.m.

Jason Junkin, 45, of Kalispell, was arrested at about 9 a.m., the press release stated. He's in the Flathead County jail with a pending felony assault with a weapon charge. 

