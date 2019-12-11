Kalispell's Walmart store reopened after a brief closure due to a bomb scare Wednesday afternoon.
In a Facebook post, the City of Kalispell urged residents to avoid the Walmart, located on U.S. Highway 93 north of downtown. The post stated a bomb threat had been called in at 2:20 p.m.
By 3:05 p.m., the City stated that "after an investigation and consultation with Walmart management, Walmart has opened back up to the public."
Kalispell Police Department staff did not immediately answer a phone call seeking more information about the threat. This story will be updated.