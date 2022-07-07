 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kalispell woman gets five years in prison for meth trafficking

A woman who admitted to trafficking meth in the Flathead Valley was sentenced to five years in federal prison on Wednesday.

Destinee R. Hardesty, 40, pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Her time in custody will be followed by three years of supervised release. 

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

According to the press release, Hardesty helped with distributing large quantities of meth in the Flathead Valley area. In March 2020 in Kalispell, law enforcement made a controlled delivery of a package containing about two pounds of the drug, to a house in Kalispell. 

When she was interviewed, Hardesty said she intended to take possession of the package and sell its contents to customers in the Kalispell area. She worked with other distributors to coordinate the meth's arrival, she told officers. Hardesty opened three packages and divided out smaller amounts of meth for delivery.

She estimated making 50 deliveries of meth over the course of a year. Hardesty stored the drug at her house and was involved in paying for meth shipments, the press release stated. 

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Northwest Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and Missoula Drug Task Force.

