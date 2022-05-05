Kalispell woman pleads not guilty to 'money mule' laundering charges

A Kalispell woman accused of running a "money mule" business to collect funds from multiple wire fraud schemes in the United States and then sending the money overseas in exchange for commission was arraigned on Wednesday in federal court.

Theresa A. Chabot, 57, pleaded not guilty to a 30-count indictment, including 17 counts of money laundering-promotion, 11 counts of money laundering-spending, operating an unlicensed money transmitting business and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided.

According to federal court documents, over roughly five years, Chabot used her business, Avalanche Creek LLC, to conspire with others on the money schemes. From May 2016 to February 2021, Chabot used Avalanche Creek, an unregistered money transmitting business, to operate as a money mule.

A money mule is someone who moves illegally obtained money on behalf of someone else, according to the FBI's website. Typically, mules get commissions for their services.

The wire-fraud schemes included advance-pay schemes, internet-enabled frauds, investment schemes, romance schemes, lottery and sweepstakes frauds and COVID-19 funding fraud, court documents allege.

Chabot opened over 50 bank accounts in the United States. After monitoring the activity, many of the banks closed those accounts. Court documents say that at least 15 banks directly informed Chabot that there was fraudulent activity in her accounts. Chabot continued to open account after account, enabling her to receive proceeds from fraud schemes with victims located in the United States.

Documents list dozens of criminal money transactions Chabot is suspected of making — transaction amounts ranged from $3,143 to $188,000, at various banks.

She received fees that were about 10% of the total fraudulent deposits. She would then forward the remaining funds offshore, including to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Chabot was released pending further proceedings.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan G. Weldon is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI and IRS Criminal Investigations.

