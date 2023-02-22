A woman who sent millions of dollars overseas and opened over 50 bank accounts was sentenced on Tuesday to nearly five years of prison time.

Theresa A. Chabot, 58, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to running unlicensed money transmitting businesses, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen imposed a 57-month sentence in Chabot's case and ordered she pay $2,043,340 in restitution. Her time in custody will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Chabot also has to forfeit a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe.

“As a money mule, Chabot laundered millions of dollars collected through various fraud schemes across the country and sent proceeds overseas while keeping a share of the money for her own benefit,” U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said in the press release. “Chabot exploited and harmed numerous trusting victims and now rightfully faces the consequences of her criminal conduct. As this case shows, our office will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute those who criminally exploit others.”

From May 2017 to February 2021, the press release stated Chabot used her business, Avalanche Creek LLC, to collect money from multiple wire fraud schemes. That money landed in her bank accounts, and Chabot funneled it to various other countries, including the United Arab Emirates.

Chabot received 10% of the funds into her accounts. According to the press release, she “preyed on the elderly, fantasies of love, friendships, purported oil investments, advance-pay schemes and gold and silver.”

Chabot opened over 50 bank accounts, the press release stated. Banks closed many of those accounts when they flagged fraudulent activity and misuse. In 2018, the U.S. Secret Service informed Chabot she was acting as a money mule, but the government alleged she ignored the warning and continued illegally transmitting money. During a 2020 interview with authorities, Chabot reportedly admitted that in one instance, she received $10,000 in cash hidden in a stuffed animal that she deposited into her account.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan G. Weldon prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation.