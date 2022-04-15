Karen Sherman: MCPS District A school board trustee candidate

There are 13 candidates who have filed to run for six trustee positions opening up across four district’s this year to serve on the Missoula County Public Schools board.

The spring school election will be conducted through mail-in ballots that must be received by the county election office no later than 8 p.m. on election day, May 3. No polling places will be open on election day.

Voters will also be asked to decide on operational levies depending on where they reside.

Last month, trustees approved running a $294,791 elementary general fund levy, which would have an approximate annual tax increase of $2.78 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000. They also approved running a high school district general fund levy of $525,962, which would have an estimated annual tax increase of $2.76 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000.

Taxpayers who live in the MCPS Elementary District 1 would pay both the elementary and high school levies if approved by voters.

Regular voter registration is currently closed, however late registration is available through noon on Monday, May 2. Voters cannot register to vote on election day due to changes in state law.

For more information on how to register to vote or to check your voter registration status, visit the My Voter Page by the Montana Secretary of State’s Office online.

The Missoulian contacted all candidates running in the upcoming school election for a candidate Q&A. Their responses can be found below and have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Karen Sherman

Age: 57

Occupation: Small business owner

Education: College education

Family: Married with children

What inspired you to run for school board?

I feel like we are missing opportunities to enrich our children’s educations by building strong teams involving our students, parents and teachers. We can do so much more if the information is flowing in every direction.

If you are elected to the board, how do you plan on facilitating the relationship between the school board and community?

I would like to see complete transparency between our families, our educators and our administration. We can only work together if we trust one another and there has been a break in that trust in the past few years.

What goals do you hope to accomplish if elected to the board?

I would like to help form a board that welcomes the community’s participation. I would like to form subcommittees within the board to address some areas where we are currently deficient (Budget oversight, trade programs, and life after graduation preparation)

Are there any issues in the Missoula County Public Schools district that you feel have not been addressed enough by the board in the past?

I feel that MCPS needs a budget oversight committee within the school board. School taxes are the largest portion of your property taxes and I have spoken with many people in my district who would like some system of accountability.

By the end of this school year, MCPS is expected to have $15.2 million left of its COVID relief funds to be spent by December 2024. What areas of the district do you feel should be prioritized to receive those funds?

I would like to see us develop more programs that would help our secondary students that do not plan on attending college be confident that they will be able to find a job with a livable wage after high school. I do have a plan involving students and local businesses that would be mutually beneficial.

What steps should MCPS take to retain and hire teachers and other support staff?

Montana ranks last in starting teacher’s pay. That would certainly weigh in as a leading factor for any teacher. I think if we were to make some headway on closing that gap and become known as a district with parents that support our educators as valued members of our community, I think that would be very appealing, as well.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.