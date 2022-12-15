 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Karla Bird named tribal outreach specialist at UM

  • 0

Facts to know about the Blackfeet Nation in Montana.

Karla Bird, former president of Blackfeet Community College, has been named tribal outreach specialist in the Office of the President at University of Montana.

Bird, 37, holds a doctorate in educational leadership from UM and received a Master of Arts degree in counselor education and a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology, also from UM.

Blackfeet Community College

The Blackfeet Community College in Browning.

Bird served as president of Blackfeet Community College from 2019 to 2022. Under her leadership, the tribal college established the first endowment in school history. Bird said the $3 million endowment is guided by a community needs assessment and strategic planning and is projected to rise to $11 million in 20 years. Bird said safely navigating COVID was a priority for her as president. The tribal college offered gift cards and scholarship opportunities for students who received their COVID vaccine. The college found unique ways to connect during the pandemic, as it offered a free Blackfoot language course online. Bird said more than 700 people registered for the class and 500 attended.

People are also reading…

Karla-fb-photo1.jpg

Karla Bird, former president of Blackfeet Community College, will serve as the tribal outreach specialist at UM.

At UM, Bird will work with tribal communities as well as prospective and current Native students to increase retention and provide support. Bird said she’s excited to return to UM because of her positive experience there as a student.

Bird’s doctoral dissertation focused on educational persistence among American Indian students. She said research has found that success may look different for American Indian students when compared to their non-Native counterparts.

“The western model of education is focused on graduation,” Bird explained. “But in tribal communities, students often say success for them means being able to go back to their community and serve. … So when we look at retention, we know that for students to be successful, we have to support them through holistic models, and part of that is being able to support their unique identity.”

051417 um grad1 kw.jpg

On the day before Mother's Day, Karla Bird of Browning holds a photograph of her mother, Delores Butterfly Bird, and smiles as she enters the stage in May 2017 to receive her doctorate in education during commencement ceremonies at the University of Montana.

Research, Bird said, shows that Native students may also have to uproot their families to get an education outside of their tribal community. She spoke of the importance of supporting students’ physical, social and emotional wellness and said she knows UM has the resources to provide those support systems to students.

UM Chief of Staff Kelly Webster said Bird is “a deeply respected expert across Montana, a national leader in tribal education and a champion for higher education as an inclusive, transformative vehicle for all.”

UM President Seth Bodnar said he looks forward to working with Bird to “ensure UM prioritizes excellence in Native American education.”

Bird lived in Missoula for 13 years while she was earning her various degrees and said she is excited to return. She will start at UM in January.

Bird stressed that she wants to be a resource for communities and students.

“I want them to know they can get a hold of me if they need any kind of assistance,” she said.

The tribal outreach specialist position was established in 2018. Bird replaces Brad Hall, who now serves as president of Blackfeet Community College. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This tiny robot could soon be delivering treatments inside your body

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News