Karla Bird named tribal outreach specialist at UM

Karla Bird, former president of Blackfeet Community College, has been named tribal outreach specialist in the Office of the President at University of Montana.

Bird, 37, holds a doctorate in educational leadership from UM and received a Master of Arts degree in counselor education and a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology, also from UM.

Bird served as president of Blackfeet Community College from 2019 to 2022. Under her leadership, the tribal college established the first endowment in school history. Bird said the $3 million endowment is guided by a community needs assessment and strategic planning and is projected to rise to $11 million in 20 years. Bird said safely navigating COVID was a priority for her as president. The tribal college offered gift cards and scholarship opportunities for students who received their COVID vaccine. The college found unique ways to connect during the pandemic, as it offered a free Blackfoot language course online. Bird said more than 700 people registered for the class and 500 attended.

At UM, Bird will work with tribal communities as well as prospective and current Native students to increase retention and provide support. Bird said she’s excited to return to UM because of her positive experience there as a student.

Bird’s doctoral dissertation focused on educational persistence among American Indian students. She said research has found that success may look different for American Indian students when compared to their non-Native counterparts.

“The western model of education is focused on graduation,” Bird explained. “But in tribal communities, students often say success for them means being able to go back to their community and serve. … So when we look at retention, we know that for students to be successful, we have to support them through holistic models, and part of that is being able to support their unique identity.”

Research, Bird said, shows that Native students may also have to uproot their families to get an education outside of their tribal community. She spoke of the importance of supporting students’ physical, social and emotional wellness and said she knows UM has the resources to provide those support systems to students.

UM Chief of Staff Kelly Webster said Bird is “a deeply respected expert across Montana, a national leader in tribal education and a champion for higher education as an inclusive, transformative vehicle for all.”

UM President Seth Bodnar said he looks forward to working with Bird to “ensure UM prioritizes excellence in Native American education.”

Bird lived in Missoula for 13 years while she was earning her various degrees and said she is excited to return. She will start at UM in January.

Bird stressed that she wants to be a resource for communities and students.

“I want them to know they can get a hold of me if they need any kind of assistance,” she said.

The tribal outreach specialist position was established in 2018. Bird replaces Brad Hall, who now serves as president of Blackfeet Community College.