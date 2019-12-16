We fly, ghosts of Christmas Past, to a Missoula home on South Fifth Street East in 1913.
The scene is unremarkable — Abbey Paxton’s students are giving a piano recital inside the home of Judge and Mrs. John Patterson.
Two young girls play a four-handed piano duet of “Jingle Bells,” also unexceptional but for two things: It’s June 6, and it appears to be the first time the Missoulian makes mention of a performance of “Jingle Bells” in print.
Marie Colvin and her little sister Kate surely don’t realize the second distinction, which is an odd one. The song has been around since James Lord Pierpont wrote “One Horse Open Sleigh” in 1857.
Let’s zoom in on young Kate Colvin, a cheerful, levelheaded 10-year-old Willard School student. In the evening of a day on which the temperature reached 80 degrees, she is earnestly playing a song about dashing through snow in a one-horse open sleigh (hey!).
The Missoulian online archives date back to 1890. They allow us to track the arc of Katie’s life as over the fields she goes, right up to her death at age 98 in 2001.
We learn that, in an ironic twist, Sterling and Rosa's family had arrived in town from Missouri four years prior to the piano recital during a July snowstorm.
As we point, click and scroll, young Kate has to grow up fast. She loses her mother to tuberculosis in 1918. The following June sister Marie marries Ben Creasy, a World War I veteran, and they soon move to Oregon. At age 15 Katie drops out of Missoula County High School because her widowed father needs her to take care of her younger sister and brother, and him.
Through the Roaring '20s: Marriage in 1921 to Peter Rasmussen, also a World War I vet. Two kids, Marshall and Rose. Active in the Esther Rebekah Lodge and Missoula Church of Christ. Musician for the World War I Auxiliary.
In April 1935, Sterling Colvin receives a telegram informing him of his brother's death in Missouri. Within minutes Sterling, still living with his daughter and son-in-law and plagued by an undiagnosed heart ailment, drops dead at the family home on Edith Street.
The war years: Young Marshall joins the Navy, marries classmate Patricia, and graduates from high school, in that order, in 1944. In May 1945 he’s serving on the aircraft carrier Bunker Hill when a Japanese suicide plane crashes into the ship off Okinawa. His body is never recovered. Marshall is a few days short of his 19th birthday and leaves behind a grieving family and a 7-month- old daughter, Kate's first grandchild.
Her husband is diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1949. Peter Rasmussen, superintendent for Continental Oil Co., spends most of the next 20 years confined to a wheelchair. Kate gets on as a cook at UM, manages an apartment and singlehandedly cares for her disabled husband when he returns from the veterans hospital. She is all of 5 feet tall. He is, in her words, a "big, husky Scandinavian." Kate buys a house on Mount Avenue in 1960, a fixer-upper, and eventually buys a mechanical lift to help her move Peter.
"I took good care of him, fed him well and kept him clean," she says later in a handwritten 25-page autobiography. "I had no help at all. People were afraid they would drop him on the floor, and they probably would have. I prayed often, sometimes falling on my knees in tears … ."
But there are many laughing-all-the-way moments.
In October 1981, the Missoulian’s Deirdre McNamer profiles 78-year-old Kate Rasmussen in a Montana Territory section called “The Elders Among Us: Quiet Heroes in a Changing World.” Kate's autobiography relates the bad times, McNamer writes. “But it emphasizes the pleasurable details."
“She remembers how handsome her young husband was, how beautiful her $5 wedding bouquet was, how huge and shiny the electric mixers were in the university kitchen where she worked,” McNamer relates.
Kate becomes an accomplished storyteller, delighting in sharing tales of her life in old Missoula. She contributes stories to "Missoula Valley History," a compilation by Jo Rainbolt, the Missoulian's Bitterroot correspondent.
Rose lives at home with her mother in Missoula in the final eight years. Kate, she says, remains the same cheerful, levelheaded and clearheaded woman to the end.
“She was a wonderful role model to her daughter, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and all who knew her,” says her obituary in the Missoulian on Oct. 30, 2001. "Her zest for life in addition to her writing included playing the piano and working in her yard."
When Kate was little her mother cleaned houses for $2 a day to buy a piano for her children.
The 10-year-old girl who sits next to her sister on the piano bench at the Patterson home on a hot afternoon in 1913 and plunks out Jingle Bells has no idea what lies ahead. In 1981, McNamer will report, she still enjoys playing "hymns, marches and sentimental pieces."
"I've just had a marvelous life," Kate will tell McNamer over a slice of freshly baked apple pie. "I'm perfectly happy. I have no regrets; no remorse."