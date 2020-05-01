Keating specializes in newborns and their families

It has been more than 15 years since Merrilyn Perritt’s family, on vacation in Missoula from South Carolina, suddenly grew by two.
The first newcomer was Perritt’s son, born more than four months prematurely. He became the first 23-weeker to survive at Community Medical Center and weighed 1 pound, 2.7 ounces.
The second addition was Laura Keating, a nurse in Community’s neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU. Keating not only helped with that remarkable survival but volunteered four months later, on her own time and dime, to fly with the uneasy parents back to Myrtle Beach on a medical jet.
“Laura knew how nervous I was and offered to fly with us,” Perritt wrote recently. “Fifteen years later we are still close. I consider her part of our family.”
Keating is 17 years into a career in the NICU. Fifteen of them she flew on the NICU flight team. She also worked four years in Providence St. Patrick Hospital’s new maternity wing.
That’s a whole lot of intensive love.
“There are some really hard times in there,” Keating said. “Ninety percent of my days are really good and probably 10 percent of my days are hard and make you not take things for granted.”
A mother of children in seventh, fifth and first grade, Keating is married to Philip Keating, a Missoula city firefighter. You don’t get much more essential then the two of them in the crush of COVID-19.
“I love taking care of families and getting to see their little miracles grow up and go home, and being there with families during their real hard times,” said Keating, who grew up in Forsyth, went to nursing school at Montana State University in Bozeman and did her upper-division nurse training in Billings.
The virus hasn't changed the way the NICU nurses care for patients "other than masking for 12 straight hours, which we're not used to," she said. "We can allow only one parent in at a time, which is really hard because they're families and these people have a very limited amount of time to be in there."
The Perritts still come to Missoula to visit, where Perritt's sister and niece live. Laura and Merrilyn keep in touch on the phone.
“I have read stories about Laura that other families have posted,” Perritt said in her nomination. “She is an amazing NICU nurse and person.”
