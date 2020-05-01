Keating specializes in newborns and their families

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It has been more than 15 years since Merrilyn Perritt’s family, on vacation in Missoula from South Carolina, suddenly grew by two.

The first newcomer was Perritt’s son, born more than four months prematurely. He became the first 23-weeker to survive at Community Medical Center and weighed 1 pound, 2.7 ounces.

The second addition was Laura Keating, a nurse in Community’s neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU. Keating not only helped with that remarkable survival but volunteered four months later, on her own time and dime, to fly with the uneasy parents back to Myrtle Beach on a medical jet.

“Laura knew how nervous I was and offered to fly with us,” Perritt wrote recently. “Fifteen years later we are still close. I consider her part of our family.”

Keating is 17 years into a career in the NICU. Fifteen of them she flew on the NICU flight team. She also worked four years in Providence St. Patrick Hospital’s new maternity wing.

That’s a whole lot of intensive love.

“There are some really hard times in there,” Keating said. “Ninety percent of my days are really good and probably 10 percent of my days are hard and make you not take things for granted.”