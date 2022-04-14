Keegan Witt: MCPS District 1 school board trustee candidate

There are 13 candidates who have filed to run for six trustee positions opening up across four district’s this year to serve on the Missoula County Public Schools board.

The spring school election will be conducted through mail-in ballots that must be received by the county election office no later than 8 p.m. on election day, May 3. No polling places will be open on election day.

Voters will also be asked to decide on operational levies depending on where they reside.

Last month, trustees approved running a $294,791 elementary general fund levy, which would have an approximate annual tax increase of $2.78 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000. They also approved running a high school district general fund levy of $525,962, which would have an estimated annual tax increase of $2.76 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000.

Taxpayers who live in the MCPS Elementary District 1 would pay both the elementary and high school levies if approved by voters.

Regular voter registration is currently closed, however late registration is available through noon on Monday, May 2. Voters cannot register to vote on election day due to changes in state law.

For more information on how to register to vote or to check your voter registration status, visit the My Voter Page by the Montana Secretary of State’s Office online.

The Missoulian contacted all candidates running in the upcoming school election for a candidate Q&A. Beth Wanberg declined to participate. Their responses can be found below and have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Keegan Witt

Age: 37

Occupation: Audit Manager at CPA firm

Education: Bachelor's degree in accounting, Bachelor's degree in finance

Family: Two sons attending Jeanette Rankin

What inspired you to run for school board?

I decided to run for school board to support both students and educators and keep the focus on the learning and growth of students. The school board is a governing board and a large part of good governance is having individuals from a variety of backgrounds, different experiences and expertise on the board. Currently there are no individuals with a financial background on the board and my 13 years as a CPA will bring a unique and complimentary perspective to the board.

If you are elected to the board, how do you plan on facilitating the relationship between the school board and community?

This is done largely by showing respect and making sure people feel heard even if they do not end up getting what they want. I want parents to feel welcome to reach out to school board members through public comments and present ideas as to changes they would like to see in the school. It is important that we all understand everyone wants the public schools to succeed in providing a high-quality education preparing students for whatever comes next in their lives. We may disagree on how to do this, however we need to respect each other’s opinions and voices.

What goals do you hope to accomplish if elected to the board?

First is to hire a great superintendent who is an effective communicator and believes in the strategic plan of the district. This hire hopefully will be here long-term and will have a profound impact on our children. Beyond that I would like to focus on clarity of the financials for the public as part of good governance, equitable access to public education and resources, supporting our amazing and dedicated teachers and administrators, and keeping the focus on public education not the cultural and political hot topics of the times.

Are there any issues in the Missoula County Public Schools district that you feel have not been addressed enough by the board in the past?

The board has done a good job in recent years of making progress and although I have slightly different priorities, mainly I want to continue the quality work done in moving toward the core values of MCPS: student-centered, equity, innovation, safety, inclusion, and relationships.

By the end of this school year, MCPS is expected to have $15.2 million left of its COVID relief funds to be spent by December 2024. What areas of the district do you feel should be prioritized to receive those funds?

Over 550 stakeholders responded to a survey regarding the best way to spend these funds and I believe we should follow the results of the survey as much as possible. The most common response was to address social-emotional learning and mental health issues. This is important as we cannot expect kids to focus and learn without getting the support they need. The next most common response was to respond to student learning loss from the pandemic. This learning loss is more exacerbated in lower-income households meaning we may need to focus these resources on some schools more than others.

What steps should MCPS take to retain and hire teachers and other support staff?

MCPS should continue to engage with the unions in figuring out ways to attract and retain quality teachers and staff. The unions are the voice of the teachers and staff of MCPS and they are best positioned to know what the employees are wanting and needing. The hiring of a new superintendent will also be vital in attracting and retaining teachers and staff and (the board) will play a critical role in the search for the next MCPS superintendent.

