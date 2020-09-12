Keeping the doors open: Lowell Elementary partners with city to offer afterschool services, child care

"We are excited about this positive opportunity for the students and families at Lowell Elementary school," MCPS Superintendent Rob Watson said in an email. "These types of partnerships between local public agencies like the city and the schools can make the difference in the lives of our students."

Frank said that post-pandemic, Lowell will coordinate with other after-school programs like Flagship, which isn’t every day of the week, to offer activities and sports to students on the days kids don't participate in those programs. At the same time, parents will be able to take advantage of a wide array of activities, including adult education classes, and even care for children ages zero to 5.

As another component of the community center, the school also opened a satellite Missoula Food Bank location called the "Lowell Market" where families can shop on Wednesdays.

"It's a grab-and-go model," said Jess Harrell, an outreach coordinator for the Missoula Food Bank. "Families can come, and we have a bag of food prepared and they can get their groceries at the same time they're picking up their kid."

When COVID-19 hit Missoula, Frank said Lowell was already poised to provide extra support for families because they had just started the pantry and begun discussions about the community center.