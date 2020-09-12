Keeping the doors open: Lowell Elementary partners with city to offer afterschool services, child care

Kids peeled their sticky hands from a glue and baking soda mixture as if pulling dough from their fingers on Thursday when they made slime at a new after-school program at Lowell Elementary School.
"I really like having fun and playing around and biking and gardening," said Louise Vold, a fourth-grader at Lowell.
There, a new multigenerational community center is budding, and the after-school program is just one of the services that Lowell will offer to families and neighbors as the school partners with the city and other organizations in the coming months. The free after-school program is currently available for Lowell students on the days they attend school in-person under the hybrid model, but when the pandemic passes, the school will expand programming to all weekdays and add adult education classes, senior services, and expanded care for younger children.
Leslie Gallant, a parent and special education teacher at Lowell, said the program provides child care for her son while she wraps up work.
"I like to connect after school with the teachers I work with and the parents picking up the students that I work with," Gallant said as she picked up her first-grader on Thursday.
Gallant said she initially planned to have her son attend the after-school program for a half hour or an hour, but said he's enjoyed it so much that he asked to stay until the program ends at 5:30 p.m.
Child care is one of several community-based services that will be available to families at Lowell, which houses the most low-income students in the district and has generally been one of the lowest performing schools of Missoula County Public Schools' elementary schools, said Barbara Frank, principal of Lowell.
"This school needed more than just the six hours a day of school to make an impact on our students," Frank said. "We have a lot of kids who don't have the opportunity to join the baseball team or are on a traveling soccer team. Those opportunities aren’t necessarily afforded to all of our students so we want to provide that same chance to level the playing field with kids across the community."
About half of the school's students are already participating in the after-school program that's the first step toward the community center, Frank said. Over the summer, Lowell began partnering with the City of Missoula Parks and Recreation Department to provide activities to students during a Ramp Up program in August, which they expanded to all students at the start of the school year.
The city recently approved about $91,000 for the pilot at Lowell, which will help pay for staff and a coordinator to organize what the program will look like in the future, and find grants to make it sustainable.
"We are excited about this positive opportunity for the students and families at Lowell Elementary school," MCPS Superintendent Rob Watson said in an email. "These types of partnerships between local public agencies like the city and the schools can make the difference in the lives of our students."
Frank said that post-pandemic, Lowell will coordinate with other after-school programs like Flagship, which isn’t every day of the week, to offer activities and sports to students on the days kids don't participate in those programs. At the same time, parents will be able to take advantage of a wide array of activities, including adult education classes, and even care for children ages zero to 5.
As another component of the community center, the school also opened a satellite Missoula Food Bank location called the "Lowell Market" where families can shop on Wednesdays.
"It's a grab-and-go model," said Jess Harrell, an outreach coordinator for the Missoula Food Bank. "Families can come, and we have a bag of food prepared and they can get their groceries at the same time they're picking up their kid."
When COVID-19 hit Missoula, Frank said Lowell was already poised to provide extra support for families because they had just started the pantry and begun discussions about the community center.
"We had already started to build these community agencies of support, so it was really easy for the Food Bank to transition to providing food when we had the lunch pickup site … and it was stocked with all kinds of home items that families needed," Frank said.
The school had also already developed a relationship with the North Missoula Community Development Corporation, which helped form guiding principles for the community center. The neighborhood group helped get hotspots and computers out to kids faster than any of the other schools, Frank said. Those relationships and supports are at the core of the idea for the community center, Frank said.
"It isn't just about kids in school," Frank said. "It's about the community, and if we want to live in a place where everyone has opportunity and feels safe and supported and educated, then we have to wrap around our children when they need us the most, we have to wrap around families who are working two jobs and need support, and we have to wrap around our elderly who aren't connected and reengage them."
Heidi West, a Missoula City Council member, Lowell parent and member of the North Missoula Community Development Corporation, said that sense of community is what "makes a neighborhood a neighborhood."
"Part (of a neighborhood) is built environment like walkability or gathering spaces, and another part is that social capital and network of people where you know you have somebody to call to feed your cat or you can arrange child care trades with," West said.
West said it's important for the city and public schools to invest in areas of need to make up for federal and state funding shortfalls.
"The reality is our federal and state level governments are failing us on some level," West said. "They're not funding enough social programs or they're making them very hard to participate in ... I think local governments have to step up and fill that gap."
Donna Gaukler, director of Parks and Rec, said the goal is to create a program that can be duplicated. She said plans for a community center were also identified in the McCormick Park and Downtown Master Plans.
"This model is not new in the country, but it is somewhat new in the area," Gaukler said in an email.
