CSKT BISON RANGE — The story of the American buffalo cannot be told without delving into the indiscriminate slaughter of the animals by white settlers, according to documentary filmmaker Ken Burns and his team.

"There were, by the beginning of the 19th century, at least 30 million bison," Burns said recently at a press conference. "By the end of the 1880s nobody could find one. As one of our consultants said, this is the largest slaughter of animal life in the history of the world. Just as our last film was on the Holocaust ... this is a Holocaust of a different kind, an ecological Holocaust."

Burns, famous for his documentaries on everything from the Civil War to Muhammad Ali, directed a two-part documentary called "The American Buffalo," which will premier on PBS this October. Much of the filming took place on the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Bison Range north of Arlee, and Burns and his team worked with many Montana-based participants on the narrative. The film's creators recently toured several stops in Montana, including the Bison Range, to meet with media and talk about the purpose of their project. They also brought along many of the people they interviewed for the documentary.

"The hunting of bison to near extinction is one of the most heart-wrenching and tragic stories in all of America," said Germain White, a CSKT information and education specialist who speaks in the film. "As Ken said, this is an American tragedy. And the lives of Indigenous people here and around the rest of the country and bison are inextricably linked. So the near-extermination of bison had a profound impact on us, our culture, our way of life."

The series, which has been in production for years, will "take viewers on a journey through more than 10,000 years of North American History and across some of the continent's most iconic landscapes, tracing the mammal's evolution, its significance to the Great Plains and, most importantly, its relationship to the Indigenous people of North America," according to a press release.

Today, there are more than 350,000 bison. The film producers consulted with Jason Baldes, the tribal buffalo program senior manager with the National Wildlife Federation, along with Whisper Camel-Means, who helps manage bison at the Bison Range.

"It is a quintessentially American story," Burns said. "Filled with unforgettable stories and people. But it is also a morality tale encompassing two historically significant lessons that resonate today. How humans can damage the natural world and also how we can work together to make choices to preserve the environment around us."

Burns noted that the Native nations lived with and relied on the buffalo to survive, developing a sacred relationship that evolved over more than 10,000 years but that was almost completely severed in fewer than 100 years.

“The story of American bison really is two different stories," said historian Rosalyn LaPier, a former Blackfeet scholar at the University of Montana. "It’s a story of Indigenous people and their relationship with the bison for thousands of years. And then, enter not just the Europeans, but the Americans. That’s a completely different story. That really is a story of utter destruction.”

LaPier said there's been lots of documentaries made about bison but this film is more broad-reaching and more focused on the truth.

"For example, oftentimes when we talk about the turn of the last century and the conservation movement and the preservation movement that got started in the United States, we often glorify sort of those white men who were part of that process," LaPier said.

And that glorification often concealed many of their true intentions.

"And one of the things you'll see within this particular film is not that glorification movement but thinking about some of those people who were the leaders of the conservation movement and especially the restoring bison movement at the turn of the last century as also part of the eugenics movement, also part of white supremacy," she said.

So, she said, this film brings a "larger lens" to tell the story that doesn't sugar-coat or "over-glorify" some historical characters.

There are many Indigenous voices in the film from a diverse array of geographical and professional backgrounds, including writers, artists and historians, she said.

The film was written by Dayton Duncan, who also wrote a companion book called "Blood Memory: The Tragic Decline and Improbable Resurrection of the American Buffalo," which will be published in October.

For more information visit online at kenburns.com/films/the-american-buffalo/.