KettleHouse Brewing's southside Myrtle Street Taphouse to be put up for sale

After 27 years as a neighborhood gathering spot, the popular southside KettleHouse Brewing taproom is for sale.

Also known as the Myrtle Street Taphouse, the locally-famous retail business was owned by Sue O'Leary, who died unexpectedly in Helena on April 8 of this year.

O'Leary's son Tim, who co-founded KettleHouse Brewing at the Myrtle Street location in 1995, said his mother's death means the business must be sold. State law prohibits him from owning or inheriting the retail beer and wine license that comes with the business.

"Complicated Montana liquor licensing laws and our personal situation prohibits us from keeping this license in our family," he said.

O'Leary said his mom was a crucial part of KettleHouse's success.

"My mom was the 'Cold Smoke Mom,'" he said. "She stepped up to help our businesses continue our growth when demand for Cold Smoke in Missoula and surrounding communities outstripped our capacity. By taking on this risk in her 70s, she helped save our brand."

The Myrtle Street Taphouse has a seven-year lease remaining on its location, which is in the Hip Strip area just around the corner from Le Petit Outre's coffee shop and bread retail store.

"We love this neighborhood," O'Leary said. "Our customers love this neighborhood, and we'd like to see the business continue to operate here."

Current and former employees of KettleHouse will be given the first opportunity to purchase the business before outside offers are entertained, O'Leary explained.

"I've bled, sweat, cried and spilt a lot of beer in that place," he said. "I think it would be awesome to help one of our own to purchase the K-Hole and continue its legacy."

O'Leary helped craft the current laws that allow breweries to sell a limited amount of beer in taphouses, and the Myrtle Street location can lay claim to helping start the trend of "neighborhood breweries" in Missoula. In fact, O'Leary said they were one of the first 10 or so small, independently-owned craft breweries in the country to start canning.

Cold Smoke is KettleHouse's Scotch ale with a slightly sweet coffee finish. In 2006, KettleHouse became the first modern craft brewery in Montana to begin canning its beer, starting off with Cold Smoke. O'Leary said the voracious demand for Cold Smoke forced the brewery to obtain a closely-held beer and wine license to continue its growth.

Because state law prohibited KettleHouse from brewing over 10,000 barrels a year while still operating a taphouse that sold three pints a day to each customer, O'Leary's mom owned the license and the taphouse.

The Myrtle Street Taphouse is a separate business from the brewery, and the license allows it to sell beer to 10 p.m. and can be used in any location.

Today, O'Leary said Cold Smoke is one of the most popular beers in the country and makes up a lion's share of KettleHouse's production.

On Tuesday afternoon, Myrtle Street Taphouse customers Wesley Mollard, Andrea Nelson and Judy Dickens were each enjoying their second pint of Cold Smoke. Mollard said he enjoys the non-hoppy taste. Nelson agreed and said, only half-joking, that Cold Smoke helped convince her to move to Missoula.

"It's the only dark beer I'll drink," Nelson said. "It's a fantastic beer. When I would visit my daughter up here and go back to San Diego, I would buy it by the case and haul it back. That's how much I like it."

The business hasn't been formally listed yet, and no listing price has been released publicly.

KettleHouse will still operate its production canning line and taproom in Bonner, which is next to the KettleHouse Amphitheater, founded and operated by Nick Checota's Logjam Presents.

