Kettlehouse permanently closes Northside taproom

Kettlehouse Brewing Co. has announced it is permanently closing its Northside taproom.

The beer brewing company said on Facebook that the closure is permanent and is in "response to the global pandemic."

"As a result of the closure, we have had to part ways with some of our retail team members," the post said. "Our hearts are with these individuals — they are our friends, our family. After 11 years of service, we want to thank all of you who have enjoyed pints under the wooden beams at the Northside taproom."

In an email, the company said six part-time and three full-time jobs will be eliminated.

"We are sensitive to the impact this change will have on the affected individuals and their families, and we are committed to treating all employees with respect and consideration throughout this transition," said company spokesperson Tiffany Lutke. "KettleHouse will be providing an enhanced severance, resources for support, and ongoing communication to the affected employees during this process. "