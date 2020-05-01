Kettlehouse permanently closes Northside taproom

Kettlehouse Brewing Co. has announced it is permanently closing its Northside taproom.
The beer brewing company said on Facebook that the closure is permanent and is in "response to the global pandemic."
"As a result of the closure, we have had to part ways with some of our retail team members," the post said. "Our hearts are with these individuals — they are our friends, our family. After 11 years of service, we want to thank all of you who have enjoyed pints under the wooden beams at the Northside taproom."
In an email, the company said six part-time and three full-time jobs will be eliminated.
"We are sensitive to the impact this change will have on the affected individuals and their families, and we are committed to treating all employees with respect and consideration throughout this transition," said company spokesperson Tiffany Lutke. "KettleHouse will be providing an enhanced severance, resources for support, and ongoing communication to the affected employees during this process. "
The company said the Southside Myrtle Street Taphouse and the Bonner taproom will remain in business, although the Bonner taproom is currently closed to the public.
"The Southside location is still open daily for pickup and delivery, and we look forward to re-opening both locations for on-site consumption in the near future," the post said. "We are incredibly grateful for your continuous support and willingness to adapt to these unprecedented times along with us."
Tim O'Leary, who co-owns Kettlehouse with his wife, Suzy Rizza, did not immediately return a call seeking comment. The company was founded in 1995.
Patrick Barkey, an economist with the University of Montana's Bureau of Business and Economic Research, recently said the state is projected to lose 50,000 jobs in 2020 as a result of the economic slowdown caused by COVID-19.
"No region or sector will be spared," he said.
