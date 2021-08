With hard hats at the ready and radiating smiles, kids converged Saturday on Fort Missoula Regional Park to drive big rigs, such as forklifts, excavators and bulldozers, at the Missoula Under Construction event.

Sponsored by the Jackson Contractor Group and the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center, it provided hands-on activities to allow kids to experience what it's like to be an electrician, plumber or carpenter, as well as operate heavy machinery.