RONAN — Behind the scenes of the rodeo, dozens of young children climbed up and down the rails of the chutes as if it was a jungle gym at Pioneer Days on Sunday afternoon.
Every kid wanted a piece of the action, sitting close and with wide eyes as the bucking broncs and bulls were ushered into the chute, often times by their fathers.
Many of the young children were behind the scenes of the rodeo, instead of in the grandstands, because they too were competitors.
Garrett O’Connor got a taste of the rodeo spotlight on Sunday as he took first place with a time of 2.46 seconds on top of a wild buffalo, a Pioneer Days tradition. O’Connor beat five other competitors including one, Andrew Blowers, from Delaware, and Keith Edmondson, who was only .01 seconds away from first place.
O’Connor, who has experience riding bulls, said his short time atop the wild buffalo was fun.
Sunday’s youngest competitor, 2-year-old barrel racer Easton Finley, got right back up on his pony after a short fall and hug from his father.
JD Morigeau, a seasoned bull rider at age 5, donned taped-on chaps and a helmet before climbing on top a mini bull, T-Bone. He was accompanied on his ride by his father, Shawn Morigeau, who rode next to him on his horse. JD Morigeau stayed on the bull for a full 8 seconds as the bull did not buck once.
Shannon McCollum, who has been coming to this rodeo most of her life, said rides like the one the young Morigeau took allow young kids to get a feel for the rodeo, what sitting on a bull feels like and the chance to learn the proper technique.
Shawn Morigeau said his son has been competing in the Pioneer Days rodeo since he was 3 years old. Off the bull the brave young kid turned shy, sticking close to his father.
Sunday’s rodeo was only the second time 10-year-old Sadler McCollum was competing as a bareback pony rider. After an early fall, his mother Shannon McCollum said he’d asked his father when he could ride again.
Hats flew and lassos swung in the air as older, more seasoned ropers, barrel racers and riders competed, proving that the Pioneer Days rodeo is not only for the young.
Josh Harris of Ronan took first place in calf roping with a time of 11.74 seconds, beating professional cowboy Cody Sheridan of Arlee by 1.14 seconds.
Tuck Johnson walked away with the first place title in steer wrestling. He was the only bulldogger, out of five, to get a time. His was 6.38 seconds.
Tammy Carpenter took first place in breakaway roping with a time of 3.43 seconds, beating the second place finisher, Hallie Sohr, by .71 seconds. Carpenter, of Kalispell, has made a name for herself over the last couple of years in the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit as a barrel racer.
Kylie Lund, who competed in the junior breakaway category, would’ve given the general division competitors a run for their money with a time of 4.08 seconds, which would’ve put her in second place. Instead, Lund took first place in the junior division.