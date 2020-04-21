Kier: Economic Recovery Task Force formed

While these resources promise economic relief for businesses, access to these programs is not without challenges. Businesses that don’t have an existing relationship with a bank or that lack legal and accounting teams are still facing difficulty navigating relief programs. In response to this challenge, the University of Montana, in partnership with the Task Force, has established the Business Emergency Assistance Relief (BEAR) Program. BEAR Powered by UM offers a simple online form that business owners can submit to get help navigating these programs and identifying the COVID-19 relief resources that will best meet their needs.

Unsurprisingly, a number of Missoula County businesses have quickly adapted their products and services to changing demands, meeting community needs while keeping people employed. Bonner’s Coaster Cycles has retooled their entire operation to manufacture face shields for healthcare providers, Montgomery Distillery is manufacturing hand sanitizer for first responders, many local restaurants and retailers have implemented take-out/delivery models, and the Missoula City-County Health Department has contracted with local tech startup PatientOne to provide a software platform for remote monitoring of patients diagnosed or suspected to have been exposed to COVID-19 by healthcare providers.