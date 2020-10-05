Kim Latrielle: Missoula Chamber partners with MT Dept. of Labor

As the site rolls out, the Missoula Chamber will reach out to our Chamber colleagues around the state to encourage them to include businesses in their community in this effort. As the database of career opportunities builds, students from Missoula will be able to search for opportunities throughout Montana. Likewise, students from outside of Missoula will be able to search out opportunities for careers in Missoula.

The Chamber is thankful for its many partners in the education community who have contributed to the success of both the Pathways to Careers events as well as the new Workforce Connections website. Their participation and feedback has allowed us to create a tool that we believe will be useful to students and those who support them for years to come.

We also thank the many, many members of the business community who have participated in our events and who are embracing the Workforce Connections website. We’re excited to have a new tool in helping them find tomorrow’s workforce to fill the amazing opportunities they have to offer.

The Missoula Chamber will continue to work on the workforce initiatives listed above. We’re currently analyzing data from our second child care survey. This survey will give us an updated view of the needs of our community and the impacts Covid-19 has had on Missoula’s child care offerings.