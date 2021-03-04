Kind Dining: Local restaurants, customers give meals to Missoula Food Bank

With the economic uncertainty, Gill said that not many people are able to successfully pull off big fundraisers right now.

"So really, it's Missoulians doing the fundraising for this," he said. "They're providing the funds. I'm just extrapolating that out through donating all my time for it. I'm just taking the cost of the product out of the donations. So we raised $1,500, and food-cost wise that's a lot."

Gill said he realized during the pandemic that it was nice to be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays to spend more time with his family, so now he used a little of that time in February to plan the food bank meals. The Kind Dining program is over now, but Gill was preparing his last donated batch on Thursday.

Brock said clients at the food bank have been very appreciative.

"The feedback has been really good," he said. "We were getting quite a few donations in February and more will come in March. We've been intentionally spreading them out. If all eight restaurants show up with a bunch of food on the same day it wouldn't work."

Even though the monthlong fundraiser is now over, Brock added that people should still order from local restaurants. The Kind Dining was a big success, he said, and lots of the donations came through to-go orders.

"It certainly encouraged folks to eat local in ways that are responsible during the pandemic and supported us and the work that we're doing," he said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.