Kind Dining: Local restaurants, customers give meals to Missoula Food Bank

Scott Gill, the longtime chef and owner of Scotty's Table restaurant in downtown Missoula, spent Thursday putting together an enormous batch of braised local Oxbow Cattle Company beef, pasta and a red wine/mushroom gravy.
"The gravy gives it a big flavor without going too crazy," Gill explained. "It's super rich and super deep. It goes a long way. I'm not going to do something that's substandard."
It was enough to feed 60 people, and Gill is giving it all to the Missoula Food Bank in to-go containers as premade meals for busy families needing a quick, fresh dinner. The food was actually paid for by the generosity of Gill's customers, who added money onto their meal bills in February. And that batch was one of several for Gill.
Scotty's Table joined a handful of Missoula restaurants who participated all February in the food bank's Kind Dining program. The other eateries were Bridge Pizza, Gild, Great Harvest Bread Co., Five on Black, Market on Front and The Trough.
Customers at those places voluntarily pitched in extra money on top of their orders. That money went to buy the ingredients, then the restaurant's owners and cooks donated time to make ready-to-eat meals for the food bank's many hungry clients.
The partnership was meant to support local restaurants while providing an easy, tasty option for food bank users, said Aaron Brock, executive director.
"The way it worked is, if I ordered a meal from Bridge Pizza, I could also make a donation and get a cool little gift picnic basket that we put together," he said. "The restaurants then turn around and turn that donation into making food for us. It's designed to give our clients a premade meal but it's also designed to support our local restaurant industry."
Instead of simply asking restaurants to donate the food, Brock explained, the Kind Dining program asked the community to give through the restaurants.
"So they still get revenue and we get super awesome, ready-to-eat food," Brock said. "It's a win-win."
Gill estimated his customers donated about $1,500, which he was able to turn into meals for more than 350 people. He knows a lot of families with children use the food bank, so he specifically designed his meals to appeal to kids. One batch was simple rice, chicken and bean burritos with cheese, and another was split pea and ham soup. That also allowed him to stretch the budget a lot further.
"People have been amazingly supportive," Gills said. "And not just for the food bank, and people have been great for the food bank, but I think even moreso people have been really supportive of us. And that has put us in a position that we're able to do this."
With the economic uncertainty, Gill said that not many people are able to successfully pull off big fundraisers right now.
"So really, it's Missoulians doing the fundraising for this," he said. "They're providing the funds. I'm just extrapolating that out through donating all my time for it. I'm just taking the cost of the product out of the donations. So we raised $1,500, and food-cost wise that's a lot."
Gill said he realized during the pandemic that it was nice to be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays to spend more time with his family, so now he used a little of that time in February to plan the food bank meals. The Kind Dining program is over now, but Gill was preparing his last donated batch on Thursday.
Brock said clients at the food bank have been very appreciative.
"The feedback has been really good," he said. "We were getting quite a few donations in February and more will come in March. We've been intentionally spreading them out. If all eight restaurants show up with a bunch of food on the same day it wouldn't work."
Even though the monthlong fundraiser is now over, Brock added that people should still order from local restaurants. The Kind Dining was a big success, he said, and lots of the donations came through to-go orders.
"It certainly encouraged folks to eat local in ways that are responsible during the pandemic and supported us and the work that we're doing," he said.