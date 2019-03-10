MyStudentInNeed.org is a website that provides a private way for teachers and staff members of Missoula County Public Schools to ask for help for a student in need, and a way for the community to give back.
***
Current needs include:
- A Kindergarten boy, age 5, is in need of a six pound weighted blanket to help him sleep. If you can help, you are asked to make a donation of any amount up to $100.86 to My Student in Need and we will buy the blanket and get it to the student. Russell 3171.
***
If you would like to help, visit mystudentinneed.org/Missoula-MT. Scroll down to the list of schools. The number next to the school represents the number of current needs at that school. The number of needs can change daily. Click on the name of the school, find a need request and click on the "Fulfill This Need" button. Complete the donor form and click the "Submit" button. A member of the team will contact you.
You can also call 406-750-2542.
Operational costs for My Student in Need are underwritten by a sponsorship from Montana Farmers Union and our Partners in Dignity.