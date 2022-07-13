Kiwanis Park easement advances to city council

The Missoula Climate, Conservation and Parks Committee on Wednesday moved forward with a proposal for an easement next to Kiwanis Park, paving the way for redevelopment of two homes located adjacent to the park.

Some members of the community were concerned about the effect this decision will have on the current tenants of the two houses, but committee members felt their hands were tied because the city can’t regulate decisions property owners make on their private properties.

“We have no ability as a council to regulate what a landlord does or does not do with their private contracts,” said Ward 4 Council Member Mike Nugent.

The properties at 401 and 333 East Front Street are currently home to approximately 12 renters.

The proposed easement near the Front Street homes would make it possible to turn the homes into an apartment building by providing an emergency dispersal route for the apartments into Kiwanis Park.

Even without approving the easement, however, the current owners would be able to build the apartment complex at a lower density.

That left members of the committee with little recourse to try to avoid displacing the homes’ current residents.

Ward 3 Council Member Daniel Carlino motioned to table the vote on the easement to give the renters time to find alternative housing, but the motion failed. Only Carlino and Ward 6 Council Member Kristen Jordan voted to table the easement vote.

Jordan said she voted yes because doing so would be “giving people more time to find a place to live.”

“We are losing our frontline staff,” Jordan said. “We are losing our low-income earners. We’re going to be like Bozeman. We’re not going to have anybody to serve us our coffee or to work in the police department or work in the fire department because we do not offer affordable housing.”

Nugent, however, said it would be “misleading” to give the impression that the committee could delay the displacement of the Front Street tenants.

“Were implying we have a tool we don’t have because if we don’t vote for this, the private owner of this private land can still tomorrow decide to displace the tenants,” he said. “I don’t think it’s good or fair for us to imply that we, by action of the city council, can prolong these folks’ time in this housing because we don’t have the ability to do that.”

Developer Caroline McCauley argued for the easement and the development potential of the property by explaining the developers always intended to turn the homes into an apartment complex. She said that intention was the reason for giving tenants month-to-month leases.

“They’re run-down buildings,” she added. “They have low rent because of the quality of the unit that it is. This is not low-income housing, this is dilapidated buildings that need work.”

McCauley said the developers would lose $70,000 a year by keeping the property in its current state.

That would be untenable, she said, based on the small size of her operation.

“We’re small-time developers,” she insisted. “…We’re just like the baker in town.”

Public commenter Hannah Kosel wasn’t swayed by the developer’s explanation. Kosel urged the committee to do its part to preserve the Front Street homes.

“I’m frustrated as well due to the conditions of their living environments, but that is due to neglect by these developers and their current landlords, something that is their responsibility as an investment and in their business to take care of and not something to lean on the city and taxpayer money for support to be able to renovate into luxury businesses for them and have a handoff in that way,” Kosel said.

The committee voted 9 to 2, with Jordan and Carlino opposed to approving the easement. It will be taken up again by the full city council on Monday, July 18.