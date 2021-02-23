Koocanusa selenium limits challenged in Senate

After Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality passed selenium standards to prevent a Canadian coal company from damaging fish in Lake Koocanusa, a Libby legislator has introduced a bill to repeal those standards.

Sen. Mike Cuffe, R-Eureka, got his Senate Bill 324 a short-notice hearing on Monday to argue that the water quality standards were passed in a rushed process and would hurt the local economy. While the Senate Natural Resources Committee took more than an hour of testimony on Cuffe’s bill, it did not vote on the matter as of Tuesday.

DEQ Director Chris Dorrington told the committee the process for developing selenium standards for Koocanusa had been going on for six years before the state Board of Environmental Review approved the final limits in December.

He also clarified that the standard of 0.8 micrograms per liter in the reservoir was based on the levels dangerous to fish, which is considerably different from the federal Environmental Protection Agency drinking water standard of 1.5 micrograms per liter for human drinking water.