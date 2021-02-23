Koocanusa selenium limits challenged in Senate

After Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality passed selenium standards to prevent a Canadian coal company from damaging fish in Lake Koocanusa, a Libby legislator has introduced a bill to repeal those standards.
Sen. Mike Cuffe, R-Eureka, got his Senate Bill 324 a short-notice hearing on Monday to argue that the water quality standards were passed in a rushed process and would hurt the local economy. While the Senate Natural Resources Committee took more than an hour of testimony on Cuffe’s bill, it did not vote on the matter as of Tuesday.
DEQ Director Chris Dorrington told the committee the process for developing selenium standards for Koocanusa had been going on for six years before the state Board of Environmental Review approved the final limits in December.
He also clarified that the standard of 0.8 micrograms per liter in the reservoir was based on the levels dangerous to fish, which is considerably different from the federal Environmental Protection Agency drinking water standard of 1.5 micrograms per liter for human drinking water.
And while Cuffe and other supporters of the bill claimed there was no evidence of selenium damaging fish, Dorrington noted that the department’s records included 56,000 fish tissue tests showing reproductive damage in multiple species. Selenium is particularly harmful to white sturgeon (an endangered species) as well as native cutthroat and bull trout and other types of fish.
Selenium is an element that is necessary for good health in tiny amounts, but becomes toxic in slightly larger doses. There are no natural selenium deposits in the Montana vicinity of Lake Koocanusa — all the identified sources come from coal mine waste in British Columbia getting into the Elk and Fording rivers that flow into Koocanusa.
Those coal mines are primarily controlled by Teck Resources Ltd., which is currently planning a major expansion of its mountaintop removal coal mining operations along the Fording River.
Cuffe said he had visited the Teck water treatment facilities, which he claimed were growing more effective at removing selenium from the mine’s outflow. He also argued that if Koocanusa is declared an impaired water body due to selenium levels, that could hurt local timber sales that might add more sediment pollution to the reservoir.
“There’s a lot of ways this can have a negative impact on Lincoln County,” Cuffe told the committee.
Sen. Jill Cohenour, D-Helena, countered that Idaho has stricter standards for selenium that could affect Montana, if Montana fails to get influence over the Canadian sources flowing across the border.