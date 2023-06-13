Kurt Steele, the controversial supervisor of the Flathead National Forest, will move to a new job at the U.S. Forest Service's Region 1 in Missoula.

Steele has overseen the 2.4-million-acre Flathead National Forest in northwest Montana since January 2020. He previously worked as deputy supervisor of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest in northern Idaho. His move to the regional office was first reported Friday by the Flathead Beacon. Dan Hottle, the Region 1 public affairs officer, told the publication that Steele will be a deputy director in a role that involves environmental planning. The Forest Service doesn't discuss personnel matters, Hottle said, characterizing the transition as a "lateral move" to a job opportunity that the agency offered Steele. It's not clear who will take over as supervisor of the Flathead National Forest, or when Steele will begin his regional role.

Steele drew criticism over his handling of special-use permits and recreation development aimed at serving an American public that overwhelmingly flocked to outdoor recreation after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The Swan View Coalition and leading grizzly bear biologist Chris Servheen are among those who expressed concern that Steele fast-tracked projects at the expense of environmental and wildlife protections. The Flathead National Forest is home to critical habitat for grizzlies, which are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

At a December meeting of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee's subcommittee for the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, Steele said, "We are definitely seeing that increased (recreation) use, and with that increased use how do you keep up with demand from the public?"

But no project created as much of a firestorm as a deeply unpopular proposal from Utah ski corporation POWDR to drastically expand Holland Lake Lodge near Condon. The Forest Service's handling of the proposal put Steele's leadership under a microscope. Last fall, Steele admitted the agency erred in vetting the proposal and announcing it to the public.

In March, The Center for Biological Diversity, Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Save Holland Lake threatened to sue the Forest Service after Steele said that POWDR would be granted a special-use permit for Holland Lake Lodge if the company simply shows it's capable of running the business. But federal law requires the Forest Service to consider public interest when deciding whether to grant POWDR a special-use permit, the groups stated, citing federal law stating that the agency must deny the proposal if it finds that "the proposed use would not be in the public interest."

In May, two attorneys opposed to the lodge proposal (which was rejected but will likely be reintroduced) called for the Forest Service to remove Steele as the decision-maker on anything related to Holland Lake Lodge. The attorneys cited internal emails obtained through public records requests in which Steele admitted he was biased toward POWDR's proposal.