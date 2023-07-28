Small noses pushed themselves against kennel doors, tails wagging. One by one, 11 orphan dogs sniffed the runway of the Missoula airport as they greeted their new home.

The private planeload of puppies landed in Missoula Thursday morning where they will find new families through the Western Montana Humane Society.

Coming from three different shelters in Los Angeles County, the small-sized dogs, called “littles” or “mediums,” are expected to have a fast adoption turnaround in the Garden City.

The Western Montana Humane Society has been working with the foundation “Dog is my Co-Pilot” since 2012. The Jackson Hole, Wyoming-based foundation works to fly out dogs from overcrowded shelters to ones that can provide space and allow the dogs to be adopted.

Missoula has become a successful place to help relieve the issue of overcrowded shelters, said Marta Pierpoint, executive director of the Western Montana Humane Society.

“We have a reasonably good adoption rate when it comes to small dogs,” she said, adding that with overcrowding in other shelters such as the ones in Los Angeles, being able to take in a portion of the smaller dogs and have a quick adoption is helpful.

“Many people in our community live in apartments or smaller homes and they need small dogs,” Pierpoint said. “That is one of the reasons that we’re partnering is because we can help another shelter and also help our community.”

The Missoula community is eager to adopt dogs from the project, Pierpoint said, and she hopes to see the dogs adopted as fast as possible.

“We haven't put anything on our social media and we’ve already had calls,” Pierpoint said. “In the past when we brought in dogs from California, we would have a line outside our door waiting for adoptions."

Adoptions nationwide have significantly dropped since the pandemic, Pierpoint said.

“It's a bit shocking that in the last 18 months, adoptions have slowed to a rate where some shelters, not only in Los Angeles, but in many parts of the country, just have so many dogs they can barely manage,” she added. "Los Angeles County is huge. They have many shelters in their system, and all of these dogs are from that."

One of the pilots on the dog-filled flight, Frank Maresca, has been flying dogs around the country for several years in order to find shelters that are able to adopt.

“What it's all about is moving the dogs from shelters where they get euthanized — mostly in the south, Texas, California, New Mexico — to shelters that are further north where they can be adopted,” said Maresca.

“Dog is my Co-Pilot” flies frequently from shelter to shelter, completing 20 to 25 flights a month, according to Maresca.

With the success of past transfers, the Humane Society is looking to make the transfer of dogs a more frequent event.

“We may try to do this once a month but it's also dependent upon what our Montana Transfer Partners' needs are,” Pierpoint said.

Coming straight from the airport, Pierpoint said she will do a quick health check and try to get the dogs available for adoption as soon as possible.

Hosting clinics throughout the summer, the Western Montana Humane Society offers low- cost spay-neuter clinics on Saturday and Sunday at their location in Missoula.